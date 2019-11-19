The Ferrari F8 Tributo and 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1 rally car are the latest additions to the affordable line of Lego Speed Champions kits. Both of them have listed launch dates of January 1, 2020 and retail for $19.99. Either model would be a perfect project to spend some time during the chilly winter season.

Gallery: Lego Speed Champions Ferrari F8 Tributo And 1985 Audi Sport Quattro S1

The latest Speed Champions kits are 25 percent larger than earlier ones, which allows for better-detailed builds. The F8 Tributo consists of 275 pieces and renders the hybrid coupe in a blocky aesthetic. The car measures 5.9 inches (15 centimeters), 3.15 inches wide, and 1.6 inches (4 centimeters) tall. The machine comes with a minifigure driver.

The Audi Sport Quattro S1 kit comes in at a slightly less complicated 250 pieces. The Lego blocks do a better job of creating this Group-B-era rally car's more angular shape than on the svelte Ferrari. It comes in the appropriate yellow-and-black color combo, so you can pretend to be Michele Mouton speeding up Pikes Peak from the comfort of your desk. The minifigure even wears an Audi Sport racing suit.

The Speed Champions line of kits is getting some very cool additions recently. A set combining a Huracan Super Trofeo Evo, Urus ST-X, starting lights, and two driver minifigures is also on the way on January 1. It has a total of 659 pieces, and Lego is selling it for 659 pieces. Folks who want to build a pair of EVs can also get a $29.99 bundle of a Jaguar Formula E racer and I-Pace eTrophy.