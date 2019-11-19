In its range-topping GT trim, the Ford Mustang Mach-E can allegedly hit 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in the mid-three-second range. Despite this quick acceleration, the Blue Oval says that sustained performance like lapping the track or doing long, smokey burnouts aren't among the engineering team's development goals, according to Dave Pericak, Ford's global director of icons, speaking to Road & Track.

Ford doesn't think the people buying the Mach-E care about this type of performance. Customers want a vehicle that can quickly accelerate on a freeway on-ramp, but the vast majority of crossover owners don't care about taking their vehicles to track days.

At least at this point, it's also not possible to turn off the traction control system. Although, Pericak says the engineering team doesn't have things finalized yet, so this could change before sales start, according to Road & Track.

Prices for the Mach-E start at $43,895 before the destination fee. However, the First Edition and Premium models are the only trims that are currently available at a cost of $59,900 and $50,600, respectively. The models are also eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit, which is a significant discount.

Deliveries of these Mach-E grades won't start until late 2020. After that, more variants will join the lineup in early 2021, like the performance-oriented GT, long-range California Rt. 1, and entry-level Select.