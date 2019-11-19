A new generation of the Nissan Rogue (also known as the X-Trail in some markets) is on the way. Now, the artists from Kolesa in Russia use the spy shots to imagine how the updated crossover might look.

Nissan's designers overhaul the Rogue's front end by giving it a more prominent V-shaped grille in the style of the brand's other recent vehicle debuts. The tips of the V lead to thin strips of lights that sit on the edge of the hood. Larger lamps in the corners appear to be the actual headlights. The crossover has simple, relatively flat flanks, but the windows appear to be large for the segment.

At the back, Kolesa imagines the Rogue with sharp-edged taillights that wrap around the side of the body. Prominent creases create a trapezoidal shape with the hatchback and lower fascia, which lends the tail a styling flair.

While not visible here, spy shots provide a glimpse into the cabin. There's a digital instrument cluster, and a large infotainment screen is directly next to it on the top of the center stack. Photos suggest that the system combines touchscreen controls with physical dials and buttons. In addition, the HVAC controls have their own electronic display. A shift-by-wire gearshift is on the console.

Powertrain updates for the Rogue aren't yet clear. A strong possibility is for crossover to get the more powerful 2.5-liter four-cylinder from the 2019 Altima that makes 188 horsepower (140 kilowatts). After axing the hybrid variant for the 2020 model year, it's not clear whether the electrified variant would make a return for the new generation.

Nissan isn't yet saying when the next-gen Rogue debuts, but we don't expect to see it at the upcoming Los Angeles Auto Show. Look for the crossover's unveiling to happen in 2020 and for the model to go on sale for the 2021 model year.