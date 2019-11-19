It’s safe to say many were disappointed when Cadillac introduced the CT5-V at the end of May with an output of “only” 355 horsepower (265 kilowatts) and 400 pound-feet (542 Newton-meters) of torque. While a hotter CT5-V potentially dubbed “Blackwing” will fix that by packing more punch, it appears the warm version is also going to deliver some extra oomph.

When the car debuted, output for the CT5-V and its twin-turbo 3.0-liter V6 was specifically described as being a “Cadillac-estimated” number, pending SAE certification. It now appears the final numbers from the Society of Automotive Engineers are in and they’re higher than the original estimate, according to a new report published by Cadillac Society. Before you get too excited, they’re 5 hp and 5 lb-ft higher than initially thought, thus bringing the grand total to 360 hp and 405 lb-ft (550 Nm).

The good news doesn’t stop there as output delivery will be available sooner in the rpm range than originally believed considering the full horsepower will kick in at 5,400 rpm rather than at 5,600 rpm. In addition, the maximum amount of torque will be attainable between 2,350 rpm and 4,000 rpm or 50-400 rpm lower in the rev band than Cadillac’s estimate.

In case you need a reminder, the CT5-V will be offered as standard with rear-wheel drive or an optional AWD setup. The six-cylinder engine is going to be hooked up to a ten-speed automatic transmission and Cadillac will throw in an electronic limited-slip rear differential to sweeten the pot. The performance sedan will ride on 19-inch wheels with Brembo brakes up front and summer performance tires or all-season rubber in the case of the AWD variant.

As a refresher, the Cadillac CT5-V is scheduled to go on sale early next year and will be manufactured at GM’s Lansing Grand River facility in Michigan. In regards to the already spied Blackwing version, it’s unclear when the covers will come off, but at some point in 2020 seems like a safe guess.