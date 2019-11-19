We kind of assumed it was coming, but it’s nice to hear it straight from the horse’s mouth. Audi has announced its 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show presence will be chockfull of performance models, including a world premiere with the first-ever RS Q8. After setting a new record for the fastest SUV at the Nürburgring, the big daddy of RS SUVs from Audi Sport will be unveiled in full tomorrow, November 20.

Audi Sport isn’t willing to spill the beans about its flagship SUV just yet, but it does reveal the vehicle will feature a twin-turbo eight-cylinder engine hooked up to a Quattro all-wheel-drive system with a sport differential. The RS Q8 has also been confirmed to feature rear-wheel steering and electromechanical active roll stabilization, but that’s all Audi is willing to share for the time being.

Gallery: 2021 Audi RS Q8 spy photos

35 Photos

Much like the RS6 Avant and RS7 Sportback also due to be shown in L.A., the RS Q8 will use a 4.0-liter V8 widely expected to offer the same 592 horsepower and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters) of torque. The sporty luxobarge will do 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) in 3.8 seconds and max out at 190 mph (306 km/h), according to a recent report.

A big SUV looks good on big wheels, therefore Audi will offer a 23-inch set wrapped in 295/35 ZR23 Pirelli P Zero tires. The engineers have stiffened up the suspension compared to the SQ8 and have likely applied other tweaks to make the performance SUV worthy of its RS badge and the hefty premium it will command.

Save Thousands On A New Audi Q8 MSRP $ 68,395 MSRP $ 68,395 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

The RS Q8 will be joined on stage by a couple of other debuts, including the production version of the E-Tron Sportback. Another premiere will be the RS5 Panther Edition due to be offered only in 100 examples – 25 coupes and 75 Sportbacks. All will be painted in a fancy Audi Exclusive Panther Black crystal effect paint and will ride on two-tone 20-inch wheels with a five-spoke design borrowed from the RS4 Avant.

Created to "emphasize design elements of the high performance and distinct RS model," the Panther Edition will be visually distinguishable thanks to its RS interior design package featuring black Alcantara elements, representing a first for an RS model sold in the United States. These will be noticeable on the steering wheel and the sides of the center console and will be contrasted by red stitching and a red edge for the black seatbelts.

Audi will have the RS5 Panther Edition on sale in the U.S. from next month from $88,000.

All of these RS models will share the spotlight in L.A. starting tomorrow, November 20, with a trio of S-badged cars: S6, S7, and the S8.