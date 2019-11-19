The new Kodo design language must've helped.
What are the main criteria you follow when shopping for a new car? I guess you look for a better fuel economy, good design, practicality and versatility, and a reasonable price – probably, but it turns out that women may have a slightly different take. That’s what we learn from the organizers of the Women's World Car of the Year awards, which say the competition features “female judges from over 30 different countries who are asked to vote according to criteria women use when buying a car.”
Well, we won’t dive into that as the Mazda3 has just won this year’s award and is now the Supreme Winner, as well as Women's World Family Car of the Year. Mazda’s hypothesis is that the 3 won the hearts of the judges mainly with its “matured Kodo design language,” which combines simple lines with a bold appearance and a more prominent overall body structure. Maybe the promised more natural feel when accelerating, turning, and braking helped, too? Who knows.
To make the hatch (also available as a sedan) even more compelling, Mazda has recently unveiled the Mazda3 TCR race car, which has a turbocharged four-cylinder engine good for 350 horsepower (261 kilowatts) and 361 pound-feet (490 Newton-meters) of torque. A six-speed sequential gearbox channels the power to the wheels, helping the car reach a top speed of 150 miles per hour (241 kilometers per hour). The race car will take part in the 2020 IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge and is scheduled to receive its racing debut with the four-hour Endurance Challenge part of the Rolex 24 at Daytona on Sunday, January 26.
At this point, we can only dream of a road-going version of that hot hatch as the Zoom-Zoom company recently said it doesn’t have plans to bring one to the market.
The Mazda3 adopts a matured Kodo design language that aims to embody the essence of Japanese aesthetics. While the overall form presents a simple, single motion, subtle undulations bring the design to life through shifting light and reflections that glide over the body surface. The result is a more natural and powerful expression of vitality than previous Kodo models. Despite sharing the Mazda3 moniker, the hatchback and sedan models have distinct personalities; the design of the hatchback is emotive, the sedan elegant.
The model incorporates Mazda's Skyactiv-Vehicle Architecture, designed to help people to make the most of their natural sense of balance. The powertrain lineup comprises the latest Skyactiv-X, Skyactiv-G and Skyactiv-D engines, each of which provides responsive speed control in any driving situation. Based on its philosophy of designing the car around the human being, Mazda has dramatically enhanced the model's fundamental driving attributes to make accelerating, turning and braking feel completely natural.
Mazda aims to make a special bond with customers by offering products, technologies and services that appeal to more people.