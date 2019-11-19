Now that the reveals of the Volkswagen Golf 8 and Skoda Octavia 4 are behind us, fans of the VW Group are looking forward to seeing the other refreshed two members of the original MQB wave of compact cars. We’re talking about the new Audi A3 and the SEAT Leon, with the former being spotted this week undergoing harsh winter testing in northern Sweden.

Save for the steel wheels and the extra LED light bar at the front, the posh sedan from Ingolstadt looks just about ready to shed the camouflage and head to its world premiere. Probably the best way to describe the car’s looks is by calling the compact sedan a baby A6, but that’s hardly a surprise is it? In typical Audi fashion, the design will be rather evolutionary than revolutionary, but the new lights at the front and rear should give the compact car a fresh look in line with the recent and bigger models carrying the Four Rings.

Having seen the A3 Sportback with 99% of the camouflage removed, the sedan’s design is hardly a surprise as all we have to do is imagine the hatchback with a proper trunk. Inside, the tablet will become a thing of the past as the infotainment will be neatly integrated into the center console. How do we know? A prototype of the S3 Sportback was seen a while back with the new dashboard layout.

The oily bits should mirror those of the aforementioned Golf and Octavia, but perhaps Audi has an ace up its sleeve considering the A3 is positioned above the two MQB-based products. After all, an A3 commands a significant premium over the lesser models. Surely one of the advantages will be the availability of a five-cylinder engine in the RS3 we spotted a while back as a test mule, but that will come at a later date.

Meanwhile, the A3 should debut early next year as a five-door Sportback first and then shortly after as a sedan.