It’s radio-controlled, too!
Last month, Lego and BBC’s Top Gear, the iconic British motoring show, announced they were partnering to develop new automotive-inspired Lego sets. The announcement said customers should expect the new sets next year, but that’s not entirely true. Today, Lego Technic announced its first Top Gear-branded set – the Top Gear GT Rally Car – and it’s set to go on sale at the end of December.
Top Gear and the toymaker partnered to co-create the vehicle, aiming to develop an ultra-realistic rally car. The Top Gear GT Rally Car does not disappoint with its Group B-inspired shape, wild sticker package, and more. The big wing, chunky tires, and hatchback-like appearance scream classic rally car.
But that’s not all this Lego Technic creation can do. The completed rally car is also radio-controlled. The kit comes with one large battery, one extra-large battery, and one Bluetooth-controlled smart hub. Builders can operate the car through the Lego Technic Control+ smartphone app, which features multi-touch control, forward and reverse, gyro control, steering, and more, including challenges and achievements.
Gallery: Lego Technic Top Gear GT Rally Car
Lego Technic kits are your standard Lego set taken to the extreme with more, versatile parts, complex builds, and other features that raise the necessary skill level. Lego Technic sets often feature working engines, transmissions, and differentials, too. The Lego Technic Top Gear set features 463 Lego pieces and is designed for children ages 9 and up.
When Lego and BBC announced their partnership, it wasn’t clear what cars would receive the Top Gear/Lego treatment. We also don’t know how many different types of Top Gear-branded Lego sets we’ll receive. This could move beyond replicating production cars available today. Maybe the two will partner on a car that highlights one of the show’s iconic specials. Or maybe we’ll just get crazy Top Gear-like creations to enjoy. The Top Gear GT Rally Car goes on sale globally on December 26 for $129.
Los Angeles, USA: Today, the LEGO Group revealed the first ever LEGO® Technic™ Top Gear Set in partnership with BBC Studios. The new LEGO Technic App Controlled Top Gear Rally Car is an authentic looking GT Rally car for ages 9 years and above and will be available globally from 26th December 2019.
LEGO Technic designers joined forces with the BBC Top Gear team to co-design the body of the car and accompanying stickers to create an ultra-realistic and fast looking racer that fans are sure to enjoy building at home.
The model is remote controlled via the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app and contains functions such as steering, multi-touch control and gyro control as well as different challenges and achievements to deliver a thrilling, immersive play experience. The rally car comes complete with 1 large motor, 1 XL motor and 1 Bluetooth controlled smart hub.
“‘It’s exciting to have collaborated with LEGO Technic on this and it’s a very natural fit for the Top Gear brand. The LEGO Technic Top Gear Rally Car is the result of several months hard work from the LEGO and BBC Studios teams and we can’t wait to see it on the shelves soon” said Jason Easy, Head of Licensing UK, BBC Studios.
Niels Henrik Horsted, Marketing Director for LEGO Technic added: “We are really excited to finally reveal the App-Controlled LEGO Technic Top Gear Rally Car. The car offers a challenging build for ages 9+ who are into authentic play and intrigued about how things work. The CONTROL+ app gives an extensive play experience with several different play modes and exciting challenges.”
Factsheet:
- LEGO Technic App Controlled Top Gear Rally Car
- First LEGO Technic set designed in partnership with BBC studios
- 463 LEGO elements used
- The model comes with 1 large motor, 1 XL motor and 1 Bluetooth controlled smart hub
- Remote controlled via the LEGO Technic CONTROL+ app
- Price: $129.00/£124,99
- The product is available globally from 26th December 2019
LEGO Technic CONTROL+ Functions:
- Driving forwards and backwards, steering with CONTROL+ app
- Multi-touch control
- Gyro control
- Challenges and achievements
- Inspirational videos for play
- The LEGO TECHNIC CONTROL+ app can be downloaded from the App Store or GooglePlay.