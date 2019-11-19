Alfa Romeo fixes one of the most egregious faults of its Giulia sedan and Stelvio crossover SUV: their infotainment systems. No longer reliant strictly on a console-mounted control wheel, the 2020 Alfas also add touchscreen functionality to their respective cabins. Like last year, both models’ dash-mounted screens measure in at 8.8 inches. Improved graphics, configurable on-screen widgets, and a faster processor are said to improve other aspects of the Alfa-specific infotainment system.

Accompanying the revised center screen is a reworked 7.0-inch gauge cluster display that features new graphics and a rejiggered layout. There are also revisions to both vehicles' center consoles, including a physical infotainment controller that's now machine-knurled, higher quality materials, and – in the Giulia – larger cup holders and a phone storage space that offers optional wireless charging. Additionally, a new steering wheel and a leather-wrapped shift knob bring an added sense of quality to both Alfas' cabins.

The two models also welcome additional active driving assistance features courtesy of a highway-assist system that combines lane-centering with adaptive cruise control with stop and go.

Good luck spotting the refreshed Alfas, though. While the Italian brand didn’t report any exterior differences on Giulia, it did acknowledge that Stelvio Sport models and above now come standard with body-color fender flares, side sills, and rear fascia treatment (a Dark Miron appearance package replaces the aforementioned body-color kit with darker finished pieces). Powertrain bits for both Alfa models are unchanged.

The 280-horsepower 2020 Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio start at $39,345 and $41,345, respectively, or $800 more than their 2019 counterparts. Opt for the Quadrifoglio models and those figures rise to $74,445 and $80,445 for the 505-hp sedan and crossover SUV (or $200 more than the 2019 models).