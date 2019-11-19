The Jaguar XJ is a cat on its ninth life. The British brand that builds it apparently has this in mind, as it’s announcing a new, limited-edition version that will mark the end of production of the current sedan.

Called the Jaguar XJ Collection, this full-size sedan will account for the last 300 units of XJ production and will only go on sale in the United States. Customers that get a hand on it will enjoy a rear-drive, long-wheelbase vehicle with a supercharged 5.0-liter V8. The XJL is a good template for a special edition vehicle such as this, giving customers ample power and luxury in an attractive body.

The Collection takes that attractiveness to new levels, though, with unique satin gray, 20-inch wheels, “Collection” badging, and just three color combinations. The only one you should consider is British Racing Green with a black-and-tan interior – a more classic combo doesn’t exist for British cars – although Jaguar will also offer the Collection in Yulong White or Santorini Black with black or ivory interior upholstery.

That cabin is home to a wood-and-leather steering wheel, and wood trim that’s exclusive to the XJ Collection. On that wood, Jaguar is adding an “XJ Collection One of 300” intaglio (it’s like an engraving) on the leather dash, just so you’ll feel a little extra special while behind the wheel. Collection-specific metal tread plates round out the interior tweaks.

Beyond those changes, this is the same pleasant, but aging luxury sedan. The V8 engine continues to pump out 470 horsepower, put to the rear wheels by an eight-speed automatic transmission. That’s all fine and dandy. As for equipment, expect a 10-inch touchscreen running Jaguar’s InControl Touch Pro infotainment software, a Meridian audio system, and all the other goodies found in lesser XJL models. Prices for the XJ Collection start at $85,000.

If you’re waiting for a newer version of this big cat, of course, Motor1.com has covered a whole host of rumors about the venerable XJ’s electrified future.