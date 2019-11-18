55 years after introducing the Mustang, Ford is extending the use of the legendary nameplate to an entirely different vehicle. It’s an all-electric SUV called the Mach-E and while it borrows some styling cues from the iconic pony car, the two cars are vastly different no matter what the official word from Dearborn might be. Not only that, but it appears more Mustang-badged models could follow, according to a new report from Autocar.

Little else is known at the moment of writing, but the British magazine has it on good authority the Blue Oval might actually be interested in turning “Mustang” into a dedicated performance sub-brand. Additional vehicles carrying this moniker are being considered, although it’s unclear at this moment what does models might be and whether they would be electric like the Mach-E or would still have a combustion engine.

As you may recall, there was a wild rumor about a year ago about Ford showing a four-door Mustang to dealers. The report said something about a more practical ‘Stang different than the Mach E as it was believed to be a sedan with a swoopy roofline akin to a coupe. The car was said to have a turbocharged V8 engine with a pair of turbos to give it enough power to rival the likes of the Porsche Panamera and Audi A7 Sportback – these are the two models the dealers were told the four-door Mustang would compete with.

We haven’t heard anything about that yet-to-be-confirmed report since then, so it remains to be seen whether Ford’s possible expansion of the Mustang portfolio will indeed include a sedan. The 2021 Mach-E didn’t even start in life as a Mustang, so it will be interesting to see what road the famous pony will take in the next decade now that we know there could be more to the story than a two-door sports car and an electric SUV.