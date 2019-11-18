Many modern cars have a monitoring system that keeps a close eye on the driver’s technique and sends out general recommendations to save fuel by promoting predictive driving behavior. The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is taking this concept to a whole new level with its Smart Driving Challenge (SDC) that promotes safe driving in an eco-friendly manner using a highly advanced artificial intelligence system to determine the winner of a worldwide contest.

SDC is currently being supported by 12 FIA clubs in a bid to promote drivers to focus more on keeping a safe distance from the car in front and to also accelerate and brake efficiently depending on the surrounding traffic conditions. The challenge also makes a point about staying focused at all times and changing speed and driving style based on traffic and weather. These are just some of the tips FIA encourages people to take into consideration to make our roads safer and the use of cars more efficient.

If you take up the challenge, you can sign up for the 2020 FIA Smart Driving Challenge on this website. Those who will be accepted for the contest are going to earn access to the remainder of the 2019 edition to practice and get ready for next year’s contest.

How does it work? The cars that participate in the challenge are equipped with an onboard diagnostics reader developed by Swedish tech company Greater Than installed in the vehicle’s dedicated OBD port. It’s linked to the FIA Smart Driving Challenge app activated on the driver’s smartphone running on either iOS or Android. It bridges a connection between the car and a digital platform known as “Enerfy” able to monitor how the vehicle is operated.

It relies on artificial intelligence to keep a track of the driving patterns in real time and compares the gathered information to the 650 billion unique driving situations stored in the database. The pre-saved info has been created after an analysis of more than 50 billion kilometers of driving and is used to determine whether the participant has been using the vehicle in an efficient and safe manner. The driver’s patterns are compared to the existing data to calculate a driving score, which is then converted into points for each kilometer covered to establish both individual and team rankings.

The contest is set up in 14 week-long heats and gathers 20 teams led by professional racing drivers, such as BMW works driver Martin Tomczyk and WRC champion Sebastien Ogier. The grand final will include only 12 drivers and they’ll compete at an event due to be organized in December 2020 in Paris.

The winner will be invited to attend the annual FIA Prize Giving Ceremony organized to celebrate the most successful racing drivers of the past motorsport season.