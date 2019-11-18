Tonight, the Blue Oval redefined the Mustang, expanding the nameplate to encompass more than high-powered coupes and convertibles. The 2020 Mustang Mach-E is not only the first four-door Mustang, but it’s also the first Mustang crossover, which will irk two-door Mustang fans. But the Mach-E now pits the Mustang name against a new cast of competitors that aren’t from Dodge or Chevy. Ford is now competing against the likes of Mercedes, Jaguar, and Tesla.

Mustang Mach-E Model Y E-Tron EQC I-Pace Polestar 2 Kona EV Battery 75.5 kWh / 98.8 kWh N/A 95 kW 80 kWh 90 kWh 78 kWh 68 kWh Horsepower 255 hp (190 kW) - 459 hp (342 kW) N/A 402 hp (300 kW) 402 hp (300 kW) 394 hp (293 Nm) 408 hp (304 kW) 201 hp (150 kW) Torque 306 lb-ft (414 Nm) - 612 lb-ft (830 Nm) N/A 490 lb-ft (664 Nm) 561 lb-ft (760 Nm) 512 lb-ft (694 Nm) 487 lb-ft (660 Nm) 291 lb-ft (294 Nm) Range 210 - 300 miles 230 - 300 miles 204 miles 277 - 293 miles 234 miles 275 miles 258 miles Drive Type RWD / AWD RWD / AWD AWD AWD AWD AWD FWD 0-60 ~3.5 - 6.5 sec. 3.5 - 5.9 sec. 5.5 sec. 4.8 sec. 4.5 sec. 4.7 sec.* N/A Top Speed N/A 120 - 150 mph 124 mph 112 mph 124 mph N/A N/A Price N/A $40,200 - $61,000 $74,800 N/A $69,500 N/A $36,950

The Mustang Mach-E isn’t a new model designed to check a few boxes. It will offer a range of battery sizes with different power outputs, ranges, and drive types. However, without pricing information, it is a tad difficult to see where it falls against its competitors, but Ford certainly offers a wide range of choices for the customer.

It appears the Mach-E is competing against Tesla Model Y in price, performance, and more; however, neither of them are on sale. That means some specs could change before production begins, including the Mustang’s impressive performance numbers.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

46 Photos

Mustang Mach-E Model Y E-Tron EQC I-Pace Polestar 2 Kona EV Length 186 in. N/A 193.0 in. 187.5 in. 184.4 in. 181.4 in. 164.6 in. Wheelbase 117 in. N/A 115.3 in. 113.1 in. 117.7 in. 107.7 in. 102.4 in. Height 63 in. N/A 65.5 in. 63.9 in. 61.3 in. 58.2 in. 61.2 in. Width 74 in. N/A 76.3 in. 74.0 in. 74.6 in. 73.2 in. 70.9 in. Cargo Capacity (up / down) 29 / 59.8 cu. ft. N/A 28.5 / 57 cu. ft. N/A 25.3 / 51 cu. ft. N/A 19.2 / 45.8 cu. ft.

The Mach-E brings sleek styling to an often restrained segment. The specs are as impressive as it looks. Once we know the price, we can see how it stacks up to its competitors. Until then, check out the rest of our Mustang Mach-E coverage.

*0-62 mph