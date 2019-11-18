You can now put down a reservation for the Ford Mustang Mach-E, but there’s a little catch. At this point, you can only place a $500 deposit for the limited First Edition model, which has an estimated starting price of $59,900, or the Premium model, which starts at an estimated $50,600. Both will be delivered to customers in late 2020. The base price of the entry-level trim (dubbed Select) is significantly lower, but we’ll get to that later. First, let’s take a look at the cars you are actually able to reserve today.

The Mustang Mach-E First Edition comes nicely loaded with features such as red brake calipers, sports pedals with metallic covers, scuff plates marked 'First Edition,' and contrasting stitching for the seats. The launch variant of the EV is available exclusively with the optional extended-range battery and all-wheel-drive, which results in an estimated range of up to 270 miles (435 kilometers) between charges.



Meanwhile, the less special, but less pricey, Premium model comes well equipped with kit such as a hands-free power liftgate, panoramic glass roof, heated front seats, a heated steering wheel, a surround-view camera, and more. The cheapest Mach-E Premium nets rear-wheel-drive and the standard range battery pack, which makes for a crossover that packs 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and a targeted 230 miles (370 kilometers) of range. All-wheel-drive adds $2,700 to the price tag and costs an estimated 20 miles (32 kilometers) of range.



Opting for the bigger battery pack is a $5,000 option that nets a targeted 300 miles (483 kilometers) of range and 282 hp (210 kW), while the larger pack with all-wheel-drive is a $7,700 additional charge that lowers the range to an estimated 270 miles (435 kilometers) but ups the power to a cool 332 horses (248 kW).

Penny pinchers will find more to like about the entry-level Mustang Mach-E Select, which sports an estimated starting price of $43,895. Alas, deliveries won’t begin until the beginning of 2021.

Gallery: 2020 Ford Mustang Mach-E

47 Photos

If the Select or Premium trims don't interest you, then maybe the California Rt. 1 will. The oddly named trim is RWD-only but features the larger battery pack. Ford notes this model is "uniquely equipped for max range," however, its targeted range of 300 miles is no better than that of a Mach-E Premium with rear-wheel-drive and the big battery pack. Still, we anticipate the Mach-E California Rt. 1 will be slightly more efficient in the real world thanks to its model-specific 18-inch wheels that feature inserts aimed at improving the crossover's aerodynamics. Like the base Select trim, the California Rt. 1 will begin reaching customers in early 2021.

Finally, the range-topping Mustang Mach-E GT arrives in Spring 2021. The performance-oriented model starts at an estimated $60,500 and offers 250 miles (402 kilometers) in range. While Ford has yet to release a horsepower figure for the all-wheel-drive model, the Blue Oval estimates the GT will go from 0 to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in less than four seconds.

It’s important to note that all prices are before destination, and before any federal and state discounts that might be available. Fortunately for Ford, its all-electric models are still eligible to receive the federal government's full $7,500 tax credit. All Mustang Mach-E models also have an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the battery. Visit this site for more pricing and ordering details.