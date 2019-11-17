The 2020 C8 Corvette is almost ready to hit dealership showrooms across America, but most Corvette enthusiasts aren’t interested in dealer stock. After waiting for over 50 years for a mid-engined Vette the only way to buy one is through special order.

The 2020 C8 Corvette has more options than a menu at a Diner, which makes it particularly complicated when attempting to spec the perfect Vette. Luckily this behind the scenes look of how a Chevy dealership orders a Corvette gives you all the information you need to build the perfect C8.

Gallery: Here’s How Chevy Dealers Order 2020 Corvette C8 For Customers

6 Photos

If you’re like me, then you’ve probably spent a great deal of time playing with online car configurators on manufacturer websites. As it turns out, the dealership order form is very similar to the system on the manufacturer’s site, minus the beautiful imagery and user interface. Choosing trim levels and specific colors can limit your options so knowing exactly what car you’re trying to build is crucial.

If you’re looking for a foolproof way to instruct your dealership on how to build your Corvette, options codes are king. For example, you may ask for a red Corvette, but did you mean Long Beach Metallic Tintcoat (G1E) or Red Torch (GKZ). You want black leather seats? Did you mean the HTA set or HTP seats? There’s even the task of choosing your seat belt color of which there are six.

Building a dream 2020 C8 Corvette is no easy task. The plethora of options allow owners to easily put a unique spin of their Vette but these choices must be clearly communicated to your dealership. This behind the scenes peak allows prospective owners the opportunity to see the transaction from the dealer’s point of view which will lead to better communication and even better Corvettes.





