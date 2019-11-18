The Ford Mustang Mach-E is here, and it's time to see how it stacks up to the competitors – at least on paper. There are several other comparisons currently on Motor1.com that pit the new vehicle against other EVs and the existing Mustang range. This one does something a little different by checking how the Mach-E compares to combustion-powered crossovers with a similar physical footprint.

Model Overall Length Max Cargo Volume - Rear Seats Up Max Cargo Volume - Rear Seats Down Front Trunk Volume Horsepower/Torque Options Ford Mustang Mach-E 186 in 29 cu ft 59.6 cu ft 4.8 cu ft RWD - 255 hp/306 lb-ft AWD - 255 hp/417 lb-ft RWD - 282 hp/306 lb-ft AWD - 332 hp/417 lb-ft AWD - 459 hp/612 lb-ft Ford Escape 180.5 in 37.5 cu ft 65.4 cu ft N/A FWD/AWD - 180 hp/177 lb-ft AWD - 250 hp/275 lb-ft FWD/AWD - 198 hp FWD - 209 hp Ford Edge 188.8 in 39.2 cu ft 73.4 cu ft N/A FWD/AWD - 250 hp/275 lb-ft AWD - 335 hp/380 lb-ft Honda HR-V 170.4 in 24.3 cu ft 58.8 cu ft N/A FWD/AWD - 141 hp/127 lb-ft Honda CR-V 182.1 in 39.2 cu ft 75.8 cu ft N/A FWD/AWD - 190 hp/179 lb-ft Toyota C-HR 172.6 in 19.1 cu ft 37 cu ft N/A FWD - 144 hp/139 lb-ft Toyota RAV4 180.9 in 37.6 cu ft 69.8 cu ft N/A FWD/AWD - 203 hp/194 lb-ft AWD - 219 hp Chevrolet Trax 167.6 in 18.7 cu ft 48.4 cu ft N/A FWD/AWD - 138 hp/148 lb-ft Chevrolet Equinox 183.1 in 29.9 cu ft 63.4 cu ft N/A FWD/AWD - 170 hp /203 lb-ft FWD/AWD - 252 hp/260 lb-ft FWD/AWD - 137 hp/240 lb-ft Subaru Crosstrek 175.8 in 20.8 cu ft 55.3 cu ft N/A AWD - 152 hp/145 lb-ft AWD - 148 hp Subaru Forester 182.1 in 35.4 cu ft 76.1 cu ft N/A AWD - 182 hp/176 lb-ft Nissan Kicks 169.1 in 25.3 cu ft 53.1 cu ft N/A FWD - 122 hp/114 lb-ft Nissan Rogue 184.5 in 39.3 cu ft 70.0 cu ft N/A FWD/AWD - 170 hp/175 lb-ft

As these numbers show, the Mustang Mach-E doesn't fit perfectly in the established subcompact and compact crossover footprints. It slots right in the middle of them, which makes an apples-to-apples comparison difficult.

Despite being a bit larger in length than vehicles like the Chevrolet Equinox, Ford Escape, Honda CR-V, Nissan Rogue, Subaru Forester, and Toyota RAV4, the Mach- E has less rear cargo space with the seats down than all of them. However, the Blue Oval's new electric crossover gets an advantage from its extra trunk under the hood where the combustion engine usually would be. This spot provides a little extra room to make the EV more competitive.

The Mach-E bigger advantage comes from the output of its electric powertrain. The least potent version packs 255 horsepower (190 kilowatts) and 306 pound-feet (415 Newton-meters) of torque, which is nearly enough to give it class-leading numbers. If that's not enough for a customer, there are 282 hp (210 kW), 332 hp (248 kW), and 459 hp (342 kW) variants, too.

A unique aspect of the Mach-E is that customers can get it with rear-wheel drive, which has the opportunity to make the sporty model a bit more fun to drive enthusiastically. All of the other comparable models are front-wheel drive. Like many of its combustion-powered challengers, the electric Mustang is available with all-wheel drive as a choice on many of its trim levels.

Comparing vehicles on paper isn’t perfect because the numbers can’t tell the whole story, but the specs indicate that the Mach-E should be very competitive in its segment. Even if the EV doesn’t have quite as much cargo space as some combustion-powered challengers, it makes up for the shortcoming with ample power. We can’t wait to get behind the wheel to find out how the Mach-E really performs.