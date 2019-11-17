The result of the Consumer Reports' annual auto reliability brand rankings is out, and with it comes a piece of disappointing news for Cadillac – it still sits at the bottom of the nonprofit organization's list of most reliable cars for 2019.

With only three models offered, Caddy is the 30th most reliable automaker in the U.S., just below Alfa Romeo and Acura. Among the cars it offers, the XT4 stands as the least reliable, while the XT5 is its most reliable model.

Gallery: 2020 Cadillac XT4: Review

51 Photos

Meanwhile, Alfa Romeo sits right above Cadillac in terms of reliability, with the Giulia as its least reliable, according to Consumer Reports. Shockingly, Acura joins the bottom three this year, dropping nine places from last year. This is the biggest drop in this year's survey, with the refreshed MDX taking the spot as Acura's least reliable model.

On the other end of the spectrum, the most reliable cars according to Consumer Reports' survey are Japanese automakers. Lexus leads the charge this year, up by two places from last year's result. Mazda also climbed up by two places this year, taking the second spot with the Mazda MX-5 Miata as its most reliable car. Of course, Lexus' parent company, Toyota, is still at the top three despite losing its top position last year for its luxury arm.

In case you're wondering, Consumer Reports conducts its reliability survey annually, with the data obtained from the answers of Consumer Reports members. There are over 420,000 responses received on its latest survey, with car model years ranging from 2000 to 2019, as well as some 2020 models.