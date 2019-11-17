Let's face it; sometimes we buy a brand new car based solely on all the little stuff that's added to a specific trim or equipment package. I mean, who doesn't want Apple CarPlay or Android Auto, or even cooling and heating front seats? It's the little things that can make us spend that extra bit more on a specific vehicle, even if getting the top spec means it's price is already getting dangerously close to a larger basic spec car. Heck, when I was shopping for a car, I specifically wanted LED headlights and keyless entry. Those two things alone made sure I went for one of the most expensive subcompact cars as a city runabout. But what happens when you think you have it all, only to find out that other markets that sell your same vehicle have that extra bit of convenience that you crave? Well, you find out a way to do it yourself. That's exactly what HumbleMechanic set out to do with his recently acquired Volkswagen Golf R.

Gallery: 2018 Volkswagen Golf R: Review

36 Photos

You see, there will be times that you want your keyless entry to go even further; unlocking the front doors and trunk are good, but what about the rear doors? There are times when our hands are full and we need to store stuff in the car, but not necessarily need the trunk, right? In HumbleMechanic's Golf R, the rear doors do not have a sensor that detects the hand of the user, but the Volkswagen Atlas does. Out of pure laziness, as he puts it, he went out to rectify this problem by providing an informative video guide, comprised of a ton of research and tinkering. The goal is to retrofit the rear door sensors from the Atlas to the Golf. Heck, he even made his own harnesses to plug into the car's junctions, so it really isn't a plug-and-play thing you can order online.

It's a rather long, but very informative video, and having to go into so much detail is pretty mesmerizing. There's so much you can learn with a few manuals, forums, and part numbers.