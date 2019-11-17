Audi R8 Vs AMG G63 Vs RC Car Is The Drag Race You Weren’t Expecting

When you have almost unlimited access to all sorts of vehicles from different price ranges, brands, and categories, it's almost a no brainer that you'd start comparing them to each other. From a performance stand point, the drag race has been a mainstay for benchmarking time, speed, and who can reach the finish line first. For YouTube channel carwow, they've almost done it all, lining up supercars, off-road vehicles, and all sorts of odd match ups against each other. Now they've decided to mix it up in the best possible way: RC cars and drones taking on high powered vehicles. There are times when you want to be different, and this is definitely one of the best ways to do it.

Mat Watson starts the video by sitting in his Mercedes-Benz AMG G63, a boxy yet powerful SUV from the German manufacturer. Under the hood is a 4.0-liter twin turbo V8 with 585 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque. It also has all-wheel drive and a nine-speed automatic gearbox. The catch is that it weighs two and a half tons. And it's going against some of the lightest competition ever. The RC cars are represented by the Arrma Infraction, a four-wheel drive remote controlled super truck capable of hitting speeds of over 80 miles per hour. It has fancy stability control, and weighs just 11 pounds. Then there's the small but incredibly nimble racing drone that weighs just a little over one pound. Last, but definitely not the least, is a bright green Audi R8 V10 Plus. Under the hood is a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 with 610 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque. It has all-wheel drive, a seven-speed dual clutch automatic, and weighs just over 1.5 tons; the lightest of the two combustion powered cars.

As we all know, these radio controlled vehicles accelerate like crazy, so both the Audi and the Mercedes have their work cut out for them. How badly do the two cars lose? Or how close did the drones get to completely destroying the Audi or Mercedes? Check out the video above.