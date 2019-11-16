This week Acura introduced their range-topping PMC Edition MDX SUV. The MDX PMC is limited to a total of 330 units which are hand-built at Acura’s NSX Supercar factory. This special edition MDX follows on the heels of TLX PMC which enjoyed a similar treatment.

In order to meet demand and keep costs low, there are not a lot of cars on the market that you could call hand-built. Handbuilt cars are usually supercars or ultra-luxury cars, not an Acura SUV. But spring for the MDX PMC Edition, which Acura claims will list around the mid $60,000 range, and you could own an SUV that is handbuilt by the same skilled craftsman who builds the NSX Supercar.

Gallery: Acura Plans To Reveal PMC Edition MDX At LA Auto Show

8 Photos

In addition to the limited production numbers and handbuilt construction, the MDX PMC is painted in the NSX’s Valencia Red Pearl paint. This luscious paint job is the best paint job ever offered on an Acura product which requires extra care during application that is simply not available for a normal MDX.

The MDX PMC Edition uses a 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 engine which produces 290 peak horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. Torque. This well-tested V6 is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and Acura’s torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system.

The MDX PMC Edition combines the A-Spec package and Advanced package which adds all the features you’d want on a range-topping SUV. The more aggressive styling and firmer suspension of the A-Spec give the MDX PMC more character, while the Advanced package gives drivers the latest electronics offered by Acura.

The PMC Edition MDX will go through the same quality inspection as the NSX supercar which includes dyno testing. Once the MDX PMC Editions are signed off they are shipped to Acura dealers in special car cover designed to keep the paint safe.





