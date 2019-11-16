Acura Plans To Reveal PMC Edition MDX At LA Auto Show

A hand-built SUV worthy of a supercar paint job.
This week Acura introduced their range-topping PMC Edition MDX SUV. The MDX PMC is limited to a total of 330 units which are hand-built at Acura’s NSX Supercar factory. This special edition MDX follows on the heels of TLX PMC which enjoyed a similar treatment.
In order to meet demand and keep costs low, there are not a lot of cars on the market that you could call hand-built. Handbuilt cars are usually supercars or ultra-luxury cars, not an Acura SUV. But spring for the MDX PMC Edition, which Acura claims will list around the mid $60,000 range, and you could own an SUV that is handbuilt by the same skilled craftsman who builds the NSX Supercar.
In addition to the limited production numbers and handbuilt construction, the MDX PMC is painted in the NSX’s Valencia Red Pearl paint. This luscious paint job is the best paint job ever offered on an Acura product which requires extra care during application that is simply not available for a normal MDX.
The MDX PMC Edition uses a 3.5-liter direct-injected V6 engine which produces 290 peak horsepower and 267 lb.-ft. Torque. This well-tested V6 is mated to a 9-speed automatic transmission and Acura’s torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive system.
The MDX PMC Edition combines the A-Spec package and Advanced package which adds all the features you’d want on a range-topping SUV. The more aggressive styling and firmer suspension of the A-Spec give the MDX PMC more character, while the Advanced package gives drivers the latest electronics offered by Acura.
The PMC Edition MDX will go through the same quality inspection as the NSX supercar which includes dyno testing. Once the MDX PMC Editions are signed off they are shipped to Acura dealers in special car cover designed to keep the paint safe.
Leveraging the advanced technology and human craftsmanship of Acura’s bespoke supercar factory, the 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition will make its debut on Nov. 20, at AutoMobility LA. Covered in lustrous, PMC-exclusive Valencia Red Pearl paint, the MDX PMC Edition is the latest limited edition vehicle from Acura’s prestigious Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio. Hand-assembled by the same master technicians who build the NSX supercar1 the 2020 Acura MDX PMC Edition will launch early next year with just 300 vehicles built for the U.S. market and 30 for Canada2. U.S. pricing is expected to be in the mid-$60,000 range.
The MDX PMC Edition is powered by Acura’s 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 engine with 290 peak horsepower (SAE net) and 267 lb.-ft. peak torque (SAE net), mated to a quick-shifting and highly refined 9-speed automatic transmission and torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®).
To create this line-topping PMC edition, Acura combines the premium features of the MDX Advance Package with the sporty character of the MDX A-Spec package – a unique and exclusive build in the line-up. PMC Edition-exclusive exterior design elements include: Valencia Red Pearl paint, gloss black 20-inch alloy wheels, a body color grille surround with gloss-black grille mesh, black chrome exhaust finishers; and gloss-black treatment for the roof, roof antenna, exterior mirrors, window molding, rear license plate garnish and door handles.
Inside, the MDX PMC Edition is further distinguished by black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching for the seats, doors linings and center armrest. Its thick A-Spec sport steering wheel is adorned in dimpled black leather with red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters, complemented by a red illuminated meter and A-Spec floormats. An individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2020 MDX PMC Edition as a limited edition vehicle handcrafted at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center.
Following the hand-assembly process, each MDX PMC Edition receives the same quality control process as NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection, rough-road simulation and water leak test. To protect the paint during shipping, the PMC Edition is wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.
2020 MDX PMC Edition U.S. Feature Summary
Exclusive to MDX PMC Edition
- Valencia Red Pearl nano pigment paint
- Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque
- Gloss black 20-inch split-10-spoke wheels with black lug nuts
- Gloss black roof panel
- Gloss black roof antenna
- Gloss black exterior mirrors
- Gloss black door handles
- Gloss black Diamond Pentagon grille with body color grille surround
- Dual 4-inch black chrome exhaust finishers
- Gloss black wheel center caps (Chrome A-Mark)
- Premium black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching
- Dimpled leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching
- Metal-finished paddle shifters
- Red stitched door panels, center console, headrests and front center armrest
- Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging
Additional Features
- A-Spec exterior and interior sport appearance package
- Jewel-Eye LED headlights, LED fog lights, LED puddle lights
- Heated and ventilated front seats, heated outboard second-row seats, heated steering wheel
- Active Damper System
- Second row captain’s chairs and second row sunshades
- Acura ELS Studio™ premium audio system with 10 speakers
- Acura embedded Navigation System with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, AcuraLink®, Color Multi-Information Display (MID) with Turn-by-Turn Guidance
- GPS-Linked Climate Control
- Power folding door mirrors with auto-dimming
- Front and rear parking sensors, rain-sensing windshield wipers, blind spot information (BSI) system, rear cross traffic monitor, surround-view camera system
- AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies
