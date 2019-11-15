Black Friday. Bargain hunters love it, retail workers hate it, but it’s never the less a day where just about everything has a discount. We’ve already seen some automaker-specific deals outlined by the folks at CarsDirect, but today’s report covers a gauntlet of luxury-car incentives from virtually every corner of the globe. Specifics can obviously vary depending on location and the always-present fine-print associated with year-end deals, but this overview can help point your car-buying decision process in the right direction.

We’ll start in Germany, where BMW is set to offer price discounts and better lease deals on just about every crossover in the company’s lineup. Lease specifics aren’t spelled out, but crossovers will get $2,000 to $2,500 price discounts and special finance rates. In addition, some models offer an additional $1,000 bonus if you own a competitor’s vehicle. Speaking of which, Mercedes-Benz is dropping up to $15,000 in dealer cash for discounts on the 2019 S-Class, though admittedly it’s a rather pricey model to start with. Other models like the GLC-Class are eligible for low finance rates and payment waivers.

Meanwhile in Japan, Acura will dish up $9,200 in lease incentives for the 2020 TLX and $5,000 in dealer cash on select models. Lexus isn’t throwing a bunch of cash on the table, but the company will finance every 2019 model at zero percent for five years. Jumping to the U.K., Jaguar is apparently desperate to move its XF sedan because $13,000 in purchase incentives or $14,550 in lease incentives are available. The base model Jaguar F-Type also gets its lease rate cut to $499 per month, depending on down payment, term, and mileage of course.

As for America, right now the primary luxury deal comes from Buick. Well-equipped 2019 Enclave models can see discounts top $11,000. 2019 Encore buyers can choose between zero-percent financing for six years or 22 percent off the sticker price.

Since we’re still a couple of weeks out from the busiest shopping day of the year, more automaker discounts are certainly possible.