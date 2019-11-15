This heavily armored SUV can shrug off a hand grenade's blast.
The Inkas Sentry is a Ford F-550-based SUV for people who need serious protection. For 2020, the company introduces the Sentry Civilian as the first version of the machine available to the wider public.
Power comes from a 6.7-liter turbodiesel V8 with 330 horsepower (246 kilowatts) and runs through a 10-speed automatic with four-wheel drive. While the bones from a F-550, Inkas upgrades it with a more capable suspension, heavy-duty breaks, and reinforced mechanical components.
The Sentry Civilian has BR6-level armor. This means that it can take firepower up to 7.62X51 mm lead round from an assault rifle. In addition, the SUV can protect occupants from a blast the equivalent of two German DM51 hand grenades. There's also an air purifier system to give occupants even more security.
The exterior of the Sentry Civilian looks like something that would be rolling through a warzone. It has a boxy overall aesthetic, and chiseled angles put an edge on anywhere the body could have a curve. Powered doors making opening the heavy, armored panels an easier job.
Inkas pitches the Sentry Civilian at wealthy people who are afraid of attacks. Because of this, the interior is quite luxurious, and there's room for six people – two in front and four in the rear section. Customers can select whether there's an Apple, Amazon, or Google voice assistant. Each occupant gets a captain's chair with heating, cooling, and massage function. A partition between the front seats and passenger area doubles as a huge entertainment screen. Buyers can also load the vehicle with options like night vision systems, chemical protection, and 360-degree surveillance cameras.
INKAS® Releases Upgraded Sentry Civilian Edition APC
Based on the coveted armored law enforcement version, the new INKAS® Sentry Civilian is now available for worldwide shipping.
As a globally leading manufacturer of armored vehicles, INKAS® Armored Vehicle Manufacturing is proud to release the newly upgraded version of its Sentry Civilian – the civilian-grade, fully-customizable, armoring optional, heavy-duty truck. Based on its high-demand armored version favoured by law enforcement across the globe, the INKAS® Sentry Civilian offers the “SWAT” vehicle experience, however in a civilian-grade package designed to be a daily driver.
“At INKAS®, we love to innovate, we love to create something that fills a niche, that satisfies a need – whether it’s a civilian vehicle or a full-scale armored personnel carrier.” says David Khazanski, CEO, INKAS® Armored Vehicle Manufacturing. “We are confident that the updated design and new interior features will not disappoint the civilian market.”
The new INKAS® Sentry Civilian is based on the reliable and sought-after Ford F-550 platform that ensures remarkable operability and excellent driving performance across various terrains. In order to offer advanced on- and off-road performance, the INKAS® engineering team has optimized the suspension system, installed heavy-duty brakes, and reinforced key mechanical components. The vehicle’s exterior design has been upgraded with front and rear spoilers, a modified rear bumper, and illuminated steps that add a refined finish to the already upscale vehicle.
For over two decades, INKAS® has been manufacturing and deploying various types of special purpose vehicles worldwide. With extensive experience in designing and engineering professional luxury vehicles for executives and VIPs, INKAS® team has implemented innovative and thoughtful touches to the interior of the Sentry Civilian. The vehicle now features smart functionality by integrating with Apple, Amazon or Google voice assistants which give passengers control over interior settings. The interior is equipped with captain seats made with the finest leather, and offer heating, cooling and massage functionality. The operable partition is added behind the driver seat to ensure privacy for backseat passengers. Some of the modern touches within the vehicle include an advanced air purifier system, powered door assistance, and an upgraded entertainment and information system with 360-degree cameras.
The Sentry Civilian interior layout is 100% customizable to meet clients’ needs, with optional luxury features such as deluxe high-security safes, handcrafted bars, high-end electronic systems, and much more. Additional INKAS® security integrations are available on request, which include features such as: night vision systems, chemical protection, 360-degree surveillance cameras with cloud recording, integrated access controls, and many more.
The new INKAS® Sentry Civilian is now available for worldwide delivery to all major seaports, or even airfreight upon special request. For additional information, please watch the video here or visit the vehicle’s page.
About INKAS® Armored Vehicle Manufacturing
INKAS® Armored Vehicle Manufacturing is a leading Canadian-based company that specializes in the design and production of a wide range of armored vehicle, including executive SUVs, luxury sedans, special purpose military vehicles, personnel carriers, cash-in-transit vehicles, and others. Since 2000, INKAS® Armored Vehicle Manufacturing has been providing armored vehicles for banks, law enforcement agencies, corporate clients and individuals all over the world.