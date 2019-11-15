Following the Ferrari Roma's debut, automotive publications from all over the world are getting a chance to check out the details of the new coupe. Now, it's Top Gear's turn, and the video shows off some of the vehicle's less-discussed details.

Top Gear notes the similarities between the Roma's nose, and the front of the Monza SP1 and SP2. Both of them feature prominent splitters. There are also similarly shaped grille openings, but the Roma puts the slats in body color to make them more noticeable. The bar that separates each headlight into two sections is another shared element.

At the back, the Roma hides a secret. The black area with the Ferrari logo at the base of the rear glass is actually an active spoiler. It's invisible in the retracted state.

Inside, the Roma does technically have rear seats. Although, there appears to be so little legroom that they would be functionally useless for anything except extra storage in the cabin.

The Roma's cockpit layout is one of its standout design features. The driver grips a multifunction steering wheel and looks through it at a large digital instrument cluster. A portrait-oriented infotainment screen is at the top of the center stack. The gearshift is a series of switches that evoke the look of a gated shifter.

The Roma packs a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters). The only gearbox option is an eight-speed dual-clutch unit. This is enough for the Ferrari to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.3 seconds.