While there's a delay in the Toyota Yaris GR-4's debut, new details about the upcoming hot hatch are leaking out. Like the World Rally Championship model, this vehicle has all-wheel drive, but unlike the competition version's turbocharged four-cylinder, there's allegedly a turbocharged three-cylinder in the engine bay of the GR-4, according to Japan's Motor Magazine.

The new debut date for the Yaris GR-4 is a mystery. Motor Magazine suggests that the unveiling could happen before the end of the year. If not, though, look for an arrival at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January.

Unlike the Yaris GRMN's limited production run, the GR-4 would be a standard production model. Motor Magazine indicates that Toyota intends to produce around 1,000 units a month of this new Yaris hot hatch. In Japan, the performance-focused version goes on sale in mid-2020. It's not clear when the model might arrive in Europe. Unfortunately, the GR-4 is not coming to America.

In addition to the road-going version, Toyota will also allegedly build a competition version for series like the WRC R5 class and All Japan Rally Championship. The major difference will be that these racing variants will use a 1.6-liter turbocharged four-cylinder.

Spy shots already appear to show the Yaris GR-4's development. The vehicle seems to wear broader fenders in front. The hot hatch rides on bronze-finish wheels with low-profile tires. The ride height also looks lower than a stock Yaris, suggesting a more aggressive suspension setup.