We’ve seen the BMW i4 out testing on public roads on a number of occasions and now we can finally report on some of the electric vehicle’s production specifications. Our friends and colleagues at Roadshow have obtained initial details about the EV sedan from Bavaria and the numbers look quite promising so far.

The i4 will ride on a modular platform, which will incorporate an 80-kilowatt-hour battery pack and an electric motor with a peak output of about 530 horsepower (390 kilowatts). The acceleration from 0 to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kilometers per hour) should take no more than four seconds and the top speed will be electronically governed to 120 mph (193 kph).

In terms of range at a single charge, Roadshow reports the estimated number measured by Europe’s WLTP should be 373 miles (600 kilometers) but a slightly lower 340-350 miles (547-563 km) figure should be expected in the United States. On a 150-kW DC fast charger, the 80-kWh battery will recharge up to 80 percent in roughly 35 minutes. In just 6 minutes, you’ll be able to gain juice for about 62 miles (100 km).

Gallery: BMW i4 Spy Photos

15 Photos

Aimed directly against the Tesla Model 3, the i4 will rely on the so-called Generation 5 battery pack, which is significantly smaller than its predecessors. The modular architecture of the model will be shared with other upcoming EVs from BMW, offering front-, rear-, and all-wheel-drive layout, depending on the vehicle type. This means the electric motor, transmission, and electronics will sit on the front or rear axles, or both in AWD configurations.

Save Thousands On A New BMW i3 MSRP $ 45,445 MSRP $ 45,445 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

These are all interesting numbers and they put the i4 in a very good position before its launch expected towards the end of 2021. Bear in mind that this is just one of the several i4 versions that should be available on the market, all featuring different power and range levels.