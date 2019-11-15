Pollution, traffic congestion, bad infrastructure, road rage – these are just a few of the factors that make a certain city a good or a bad place for driving. With millions of people complaining about the traffic in the city they commute every day, European car parts retailer Mister Auto decided to conduct a study, which reveals the best and worst cities to drive around the world. And while, generally speaking, the results are not shocking, there are quite a few surprises in the top 10 list.

Before we dive into the results, let’s see how the study works. Mister Auto collected data into three main categories – infrastructure, safety, and costs, for hundreds of cities worldwide, and then narrowed down to a shortlist of 100 cities. Each category examines a number of smaller factors, such as the number of cars per capita, traffic congestion, road and public transport quality, air quality, road rage, fuel prices, annual road tax, and others. The final index combines a total of 15 factors.

If you live in Calgary, Canada, then you are among the luckiest drivers in the world – the study reveals this is the best city on the planet for drivers. It is followed by Dubai, Ottawa, and Bern (Switzerland), while El Paso, Vancouver, Gothenburg (Sweden), Dusseldorf (Germany), Basel (Switzerland), and Dortmund (Germany) complete the Top 10 list. It’s a completely different situation if you live in Mumbai, which ranks as the worst city for driving in the entire world. Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia) is second, followed by Kolkata in India. Here are the Top 10 best and worst cities:

"There are a number of cities in the world where you can’t even open the window while driving due to the amount of smog and pollution from cars, which make a huge impact on the health and safety of their drivers and inhabitants,” Sébastien Rohart, Managing Director of Mister Auto, comments. “We included air quality in this study because we wanted to see which cities around the world are tackling the problem of air pollution while making it safe for their citizens to get from A to B without having to risk their health doing so.”

