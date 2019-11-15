Ladies and gentlemen, the front-engined Corvette has left the building. After seven generations and 66 years of production, Chevy is phasing out the ‘Vette with the engine mounted in the front as the very last car to feature the traditional layout has been assembled at the Bowling Green Assembly Plant. Rather than making a big deal out of it with a full press release and gallery, Chevy only shared this image attached to the following post on Twitter.

The final C7 is a black coupe in the hot Z06 specification and the 3LZ trim level, but you can’t have it. That’s because Chevy and Barrett-Jackson sold it for an impressive $2.7 million a few months ago to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation – a charity that provides support to first responders as well as injured service members. Some would be tempted to say this C7 is the most expensive Corvette ever sold at an auction, but there have been pricier ‘Vettes, including a rare 1967 L88 sold by Barrett-Jackson in 2014 for a whopping $3.85 million.

The very last Corvette is significantly different than the upcoming C8 not just because of the engine placement, but also due to the fact it boasts a manual transmission whereas its replacement is automatic-only. Equipped with a seven-speed ‘box allowing drivers to row their own gears, the Z06 offered 650 horsepower and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque from its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 engine, enabling a 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in 3.2 seconds and a top speed of 195 mph (314 kph).

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Corvette MSRP $ 56,995 MSRP $ 56,995 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

It was previously available from just under $80,000, but you could’ve had one for a six-figure price tag provided it had a generous amount of optional goodies such as it was the case with the one we tested back in August 2018 – at $105,115.

It’s certainly the end of an era, but the beginning of a new and exciting one as the mid-engined Corvette will hit the assembly line in February 2020. That’s later than originally scheduled due to the UAW’s 40-day strike, but it should be well worth the wait as the C8 is shaping up to be one of the most exciting cars born in North America and a worthy replacement for the legendary front-engined ‘Vette.