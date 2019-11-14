The Alpina XB7 is the coachbuilder's take on BMW X7 with slightly revised styling and a boost in power. Look for it to arrive in 2020.

Alpina dresses the XB7 a slightly revised front fascia with a wide inlet and a larger one in each corner. The only other tweaks are tiny changes for the bumper that now incorporate four circular pipes. A version of Alpina's famous multi-spoke wheels aren't on this vehicle but would almost certainly be available for customers who want them.

Inside, expect Alpina to outfit the XB7 with an even nicer interior than the already plush BMW. Better quality materials like high-end leather and wood trim. It should be a very comfy place to take a drive.

Alpina CEO Andreas Bovensiepen hints that the XB7 has a very good chance of coming to the United States. The American version would reportedly use a twin-turbo V8 making over 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts). Europeans would also have the choice of a 3.0-liter inline-six turbodiesel with 394 hp (294 kW) and 560 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) of torque. Both powerplants would come with an eight-speed automatic and have all-wheel drive.

Like the 7-Series-based Alpina B7 sedan, expect the XB7 to be available from BMW dealers in the United States, which means the modified model comes with a factory warranty. Pricing is a mystery, but the company sells other grades of the X7 for a little less than the comparable 7 Series. This suggests the XB7 might undercut the Alpina B7's $142,800 cost but probably not by too much.