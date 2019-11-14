When Ford released its second-quarter earnings earlier this year, a slideshow previewed the company’s roadmap through 2020. Missing from that was any indication Europe would receive the Ford Bronco. However, Ford Authority has turned up an exciting trademark application with the European Union Intellectual Property Office – the Bronco. The filing says it’s for “Land motor vehicles, namely, passenger automobiles, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles.” What changed?

The application is surprising, considering the Dearborn-based automaker has made no indication the Bronco will need a passport. However, Ford only showed its roadmap through next year, which means European plans for a Bronco could be beyond that. There was other information missing from the slideshow, too, such as the rumored Bronco hybrid. Both could happen in 2021 or later.

The Bronco is one of Ford’s most anticipated reveals in years as excitement around the iconic nameplate builds ahead of its reveal next spring. Ford has billed the Bronco as a tried-and-true off-road machine with both two- and four-door configurations. Ford has also filed several Bronco-related patents and trademarks over the years, too, which has only fueled speculation and excitement.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Mule Spy Photos

Ford previewed the Bronco with the Bronco R racing truck earlier this month, which Ford will take racing portions of this year’s Baja 1000 after Ford puts the truck through its paces with a 1,000-mile torture test. The R rides on a modified version of the Bronco’s chassis with an overhauled suspension, and 37-inch BF Goodrich tires.

The Ford Bronco will debut sometime next spring, likely ahead of the Detroit Auto Show in June, where it could make its first public appearance. While we’ve seen countless spy photos of the SUV in various stages of development, there’s still a lot we don’t know about it. When Ford unveils it next year, we’ll have a rundown of all the details.