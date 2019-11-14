Etienne Salomé is a designer at Bugatti and is launching a new luxury boat company with the appropriate name Salomé Yachts. His first watercraft is the Atlantic, and it takes inspiration from the French sports car brand's famous coupe. At a price of €1.6 million, it's actually cheaper than a new Chiron.

The Atlantic features a smooth design that evokes the teardrop shape of classic cars from Bugatti. It has a flow-through hull with two prominent upright portions and a deck in between them. This lets air flow through the boat at high speed and provides better stability, according to the company. Salomé Yachts says this design takes inspiration from the aerodynamics of a Formula One car.

The Atlantic measures 39.37 feet (12 meters) long, and there's enough room for nine people on board. For entertainment, there's a 14-speaker stereo with 2 subwoofers.

Power should be more than adequate from a pair of Volvo Penta D6-440 stern-drive duoprop engines making a total of 868 horsepower (647 kilowatts). A 158.5-gallon (600-liter) fuel capacity keeps them going. The company estimates the top speed at 55 to 60 knots (63 to 69 miles per hour).

The controls include a glass cockpit from Garmin. As an optional extra, customers can add optional self-docking technology.

Salomé Yachts intends to make an initial run of 12 units of the Atlantic. The firm will work with clients to customize the cabin to their preferences. Deliveries begin in 2020.

Etienne Salomé has previous yacht design experience on the Bugatti Niniette 66 (above). At 66 feet long (20.12 meters), it's significantly bigger than the Atlantic. The large boat is available with 1,000 or 1,200 hp (746 kW or 895 kW) that lets the watercraft reach 44 knots (51 mph).