It packs a total of 868 horsepower from two Volvo engines.
Etienne Salomé is a designer at Bugatti and is launching a new luxury boat company with the appropriate name Salomé Yachts. His first watercraft is the Atlantic, and it takes inspiration from the French sports car brand's famous coupe. At a price of €1.6 million, it's actually cheaper than a new Chiron.
Gallery: Salome Yachts Atlantic
The Atlantic features a smooth design that evokes the teardrop shape of classic cars from Bugatti. It has a flow-through hull with two prominent upright portions and a deck in between them. This lets air flow through the boat at high speed and provides better stability, according to the company. Salomé Yachts says this design takes inspiration from the aerodynamics of a Formula One car.
The Atlantic measures 39.37 feet (12 meters) long, and there's enough room for nine people on board. For entertainment, there's a 14-speaker stereo with 2 subwoofers.
Power should be more than adequate from a pair of Volvo Penta D6-440 stern-drive duoprop engines making a total of 868 horsepower (647 kilowatts). A 158.5-gallon (600-liter) fuel capacity keeps them going. The company estimates the top speed at 55 to 60 knots (63 to 69 miles per hour).
The controls include a glass cockpit from Garmin. As an optional extra, customers can add optional self-docking technology.
Salomé Yachts intends to make an initial run of 12 units of the Atlantic. The firm will work with clients to customize the cabin to their preferences. Deliveries begin in 2020.
Gallery: Bugatti Niniette 66 Chiron based yacht
Etienne Salomé has previous yacht design experience on the Bugatti Niniette 66 (above). At 66 feet long (20.12 meters), it's significantly bigger than the Atlantic. The large boat is available with 1,000 or 1,200 hp (746 kW or 895 kW) that lets the watercraft reach 44 knots (51 mph).
MYS 2019 - LAUNCH OF NEW BRAND : SALOMÉ YACHTS
SALOME YACHTS BEGIN CONSTRUCTION ON 12M FULLY CUSTOM SPORT TENDER
. ETIENNE SALOME REVOLUTIONARY DESIGN SPORT TENDER
. SALOME YACHTS CREATES SPORT TENDER ATLANTIC
. THE FUTURE OF PERFORMANCE SPORT TENDERS IS THERE WITH ATLANTIC
. THE ULTIMATE SPORT TENDER, PERFECT INDIVIDUAL WATER GETAWAY
. A NEW DESIGN FOOTPRINT IN THE YACHT INDUSTRY
- Salomé Yachts is a yacht design and manufacture company, our yachts are hand-made at our factory in Italy.
- The first yacht to be produced is using a revolutionary flow-through hull concept, inspired by formula one aerodynamics.
- The hull includes tunnels that allow air to flow through the boat and allow optimum stability at high speed as well as reduced drag.
- 880 horsepower delivered from twin 440PS Volvo Penta coupled with stern drive duoprop.
- This sportyacht is named "Atlantic", timeless name for a great design. Homage to the most beautiful classic sports car of all times the Bugatti T57SC Atlantic.
- Design by Etienne Salomé, a visionaire in the field of advanced design. Previously, Salomé created vehicles for Renault, Mazda, Kia, and defined the brand Bugatti by creating the past 12 years of Bugatti products.
- He also designed the Bugatti Niniette 66 yacht with Palmer and Johnson and the first one is currently in the builds.
- The highest and newest onboard connectivity and technology inclusive a complete Garmin glass cockpit ,Full onboard telematics diagnostic and the newest cam bus system.
- Optional self-docking technology
- Launch edition is limited to 12 units, sumptuous hand-crafted with a distinctly sporting character.
- Tailored made program for individual requirements.
- Unique creation process derived from automotive design, based on quality, purity and emotion.
- Overall length 12 meters.
- Onboard water toys include two customised seabob.
- first client deliveries MYS 2020
- Base price : 1,6 Mio € ex VAT
SPECIFICATIONS : SALOME YACHTS ATLANTIC
LENGTH OVER ALL : 12M (36 feet)
BEAM OVER ALL : 4,5 M
MAX DRAFT : 0,85 M
ENGINES : 2 X VOLVO PENTA D6-440/DPI 324KW - 880HP
6 CYLINDERS, 5,5 LITERS, COMMON RAIL DIESEL, TURBO/SUPERCHARGED
PROPULSION SYSTEM : AQUAMATIC STERN DRIVE DUOPROP
TOP SPEED : 55- 60 KNOTS
STEERING : ELECTRONIC
GLASS COCKPIT : GARMIN
DIAGNOTISC : ONBOARD TELEMATICS
AUDIO MARINE SPEAKER SYSTEM : 14 SPEAKERS, 2 SUBWOOFERS.
ENGINE CONTROLS : JOYSTICK DOCKING, DYNAMIC POSITIONING SYSTEM
FUEL TANK : 600 LITERS
ONBOARD WATER TOYS : 2 CUSTOMIZED SEABOB
GUEST/CREW : 9
LIMITED PRODUCTION LAUNCH EDITION : 12 UNITS
FIRST DELIVERY TIME : MYS2020
€ 1,600,000. ex VAT