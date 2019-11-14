Hide press release Show press release

2020 MAZDA CX-5 CONTINUES TO SEPARATE ITSELF FROM ITS CLASS

ATHLETIC APPEAL UNLIKE MOST OTHER CROSSOVER SUVS



November 12, 2019

2020 Mazda CX-5 goes on sale with a starting MSRP[1] of $25,090 and will hit dealerships in the Fall of 2019

Engine Harmonics Enhancer, increased maximum torque and off-road traction assist headline enhancements to turbocharged CX-5 with i-Activ all-wheel drive

Improved NVH and the full suite of i-Activsense safety features, now standard, help with better peace of mind for every drive

IRVINE, Calif. (Nov. 12, 2019) – Distinctive styling and engaging driving dynamics have helped make the Mazda CX-5 the brand’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S. The previous model year introduced two new, top-tier trim levels to the nameplate that elevated the crossover SUV to new aspirations with a sophisticated interior and a turbocharged engine that creates a more premium experience. The 2020 Mazda CX-5 receives numerous refinements at every trim level, from performance upgrades to more standard safety features. Mazda engineers have also improved the noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) of the SUV to further reduce road noise for an even more peaceful ride.

CX-5 Sport is far from entry-level thanks to the many standard features occupants can enjoy. The premium ownership experience starts with the keys, in line with Mazda’s upscale movement, a new key fob design opens the doors using a remote keyless entry system. As the importance of safety continues to grow, Mazda is now offering the full suite of i-Activsense features to the 2020 CX-5. This includes Mazda Radar Cruise Control with stop and go function, Advanced Smart City Brake Support with day and nighttime pedestrian detection, Smart Brake Support with Collision Warning, Lane Departure Warning with Lane-Keep Assist and High Beam Control. More new standard features include automatic on/off headlights as well as automatic rain-sensing windshield wipers. Subtle, yet sophisticated; the font is updated throughout the vehicle, from the badging and gauge display to the owner’s manual. Small attention to detail that together helps create a unique atmosphere. The seven-inch full-color, touchscreen display with Mazda ConnectTM receives a new Cylinder Deactivation System display, which will help show the fuel efficiency of the four-cylinder Skyactiv-G 2.5 engine. This naturally aspirated engine is rated to deliver 187 horsepower and 186 lb-ft of torque on either regular (87 octane) or premium (93 octane) fuel and is equipped with a quick-shifting, six-speed automatic transmission with manual shift and sport modes. The 2020 CX-5 is standard with front-wheel drive and available with i-Activ all-wheel drive. Other standard features include G-Vectoring Control Plus, Blind Spot Monitoring with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, electronic parking brake, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, AM/FM four-speaker audio system with HD RadioTM, two front USB inputs, Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio, rearview camera, LED headlights, 17-inch alloy wheels, push button start and power windows with one-touch automatic up/down function.

Building upon the many standard features, CX-5 Touring features Apple CarPlayTM and Android AutoTM capabilities, AM/FM six-speaker audio system with HD RadioTM, Mazda Advanced Keyless Entry, heated front seats, leatherette seating surfaces with suede inserts, six-way power adjustable driver’s seat, rear seat center armrest with two USB charging inputs, dual-zone automatic climate control, auto-leveling headlights and a rear privacy glass.

The available Touring Preferred Package includes the Bose® premium 10-speaker audio system, power moonroof, rear power liftgate and auto-dimming rearview mirror with Homelink®.

Upgrading to the CX-5 Grand Touring, fans will notice the 19-inch Bright Silver Finish aluminum alloy wheels, rear power liftgate, Adaptive Front Lighting System, LED daytime running lights, fog lights and taillights, power moonroof and dual heated exterior mirrors. Upon entering the SUV, the driver can feel even more connected to the CX-5 with new paddle shifters. Additionally, the driver is benefited by an eight-way power adjustable driver’s seat with two-position memory programming. Front passengers have power seats at this trim level, while all occupants can enjoy leather-trimmed seats for a more premium look and feel. Bose® premium 10-speaker audio system and SiriusXM® with a three-month trial subscription are also equipped in the 2020 CX-5 Grand Touring.

The available Grand Touring Premium Package includes the windshield-projected Active Driving Display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer and automatic folding door mirrors.

The CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve will continue to exceed fans expectations due to its many premium features. This trim level is benefited by Mazda’s turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine and predictive i-Activ all-wheel drive system. Like with the 2020 CX-9, on premium (93 octane) fuel the turbo engine in the CX-5 delivers an impressive 250 horsepower and a robust 320 lb-ft of torque; an increase of 10 lb-ft of torque over the outgoing model year. When filled with regular (87 octane) fuel the 2020 CX-5 with the turbocharged Skyactiv-G 2.5T engine delivers a solid 227 horsepower and 310 lb ft of torque, providing an exhilarating driving experience. Further refinements to the engine include a new Engine Harmonics Enhancer that tunes to the engine with a much more refined and powerful sound, while the emission regulation has been improved to ULEV70. Another all-new feature on the 2020 CX-5 is off-road traction assist, which replaces the traction control button and can potentially help the driver when adventuring on uneven terrain. When the diagonal wheels lose traction, off-road traction assist will stop reducing the engine torque and increase the brake force on the wheels without traction. This transfers power to the wheels still on the ground to help allow the vehicle to regain traction and continue the drive.

In addition to these performance upgrades, the CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve includes many other premium features convenient to the driver. This includes a new eight-inch full-color touchscreen display, windshield-projected Active Driving Display, ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, heated steering wheel, windshield wiper de-icer and automatic folding door mirrors.

For the uppermost trim, the CX-5 Signature includes all of the premium features mentioned and adds an uncompromising level of styling and convenience. The windshield-projected Active Driving Display includes Traffic Sign Recognition with the Mazda Navigation System equipped. The elegant interior features supple Caturra Brown Nappa leather seats, genuine layered wood trim, unique steering wheel stitching, automatic dimming rearview frameless mirror with Homelink®, SiriusXM® 3 year traffic and travel link subscription, ambient LED lighting and a black headliner. The 360° view monitor with front and rear parking sensors, 19-inch Dark Silver finish aluminum alloy wheels and a Signature trim badge help pull together the well-appointed CX-5.

MSRP FOR THE 2020 MAZDA CX-5 IS AS FOLLOWS:

Front-Wheel Drive i-Activ All-Wheel Drive CX-5 Sport $25,090 $26,490 CX-5 Touring $26,730 $28,130 · Touring Preferred Package $1,375 $1,375 CX-5 Grand Touring $30,210 $31,610 · Grand Touring Premium Package $1,625 $1,625 CX-5 Grand Touring Reserve $35,035 CX-5 Signature $37,055

PREMIUM PAINT COLORS:

Soul Red Crystal Metallic $595 Machine Gray Metallic $300 Snowflake White Pearl Mica $200

MAZDA SUVS TAKE CENTERSTAGE AT 2019 LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW

U.S. DEBUT OF NEW MAZDA SUV ALONGSIDE 2020 CX-5, CX-9













November 13, 2019

IRVINE, Calif. (Nov.13, 2019) – Mazda North American Operations announced today that the all-new Mazda CX-30 will make its U.S. debut at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show during the Mazda Press Conference on 11/20 at 1:20 p.m. PT. The unveiling will also be livestreamed at Mazda USA’s YouTube channel (https://youtu.be/GvO-HYICgCk). The LA Auto Show opens to the public starting on Nov. 22 and runs through Dec. 1. Additionally, it will be an opportunity for fans to experience first-hand the elegant refinements that have been made to the 2020 CX-5 and 2020 CX-9.

Following the well-received Mazda3, Mazda CX-30 is the second model to adopt the latest evolution of Kodo design, a more mature interpretation of the striking design ethos. Starting with a beautiful design can help inspire creativity, and its size is ideal to take on just about any adventure without hesitation. The interior is spacious, offering comfort and encouraging conversations with all occupants. Like all Mazda vehicles, it is benefited by dynamic driving performance that offers an exhilarating experience and peace of mind.

Alongside the all-new CX-30, the 2020 CX-5 and 2020 CX-9 will also be on display. The CX-5, Mazda’s best-selling vehicle in the U.S., features numerous performance upgrades and new improvements, including an Engine Harmonic Enhancer, increased maximum torque and off-road traction assist. The CX-9 shares similar updates while also offering all-new available second-row captain’s chairs, hands-free power liftgate and a larger nine-inch touchscreen display. All of these SUVs help Mazda continue to offer the best possible premium experience for its fans.

MAZDA EXHIBITS AT THE LOS ANGELES AUTO SHOW