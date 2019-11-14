The Ferrari Roma just debuted, and our colleagues in Italy were there to see the unveiling. They even snapped some photos to give you a better look at the new coupe than the Prancing Horse's official shots.

The Roma wears a smooth, simple exterior, but the styling is still eye-catching. There's a downward sloping nose that leads to an eggcrate-style grille. Below it, there's a prominent splitter with a mesh covering in the lower fascia. The headlights sit low on the prominent fenders, and there's a power bulge in the center of the hood.

The Roma's clean lines are especially evident in the vehicle's profile where its easiest to see the long hood and swoopy fenders. The steeply raked A-pillar leads into an arching roof and broad rear. Flush-mounted door handles keep the sides looking smooth.

The tail features a wide rear window and four oval-shaped taillights with horizontal LEDs for the lamps. The quad exhausts emerge from the diffuser.

Popping the hood reveals Ferrari's 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts) and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters). It runs through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox. This setup gets the Roma to 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.3 seconds. The top speed is greater than 199 mph (320 kph).

Inside, the Roma has a fresh look for Ferrari. An angled divider runs from the top of the dashboard to between the seats, and this element combines the functions of the center stack and console. At the top of it, there's a portrait-layout infotainment screen. A series of switches control the gear selection. The driver looks through the steering wheel at an expansive digital instrument display, and passengers have a separate, smaller screen in front of them.