Say what you will about Audi Sport’s decision to roll out more SUVs, but they still know how to make a big and fast sedan. Case in point, the new S8 might not look all that different compared to a diesel A8, but its biggest secret hides underneath the hood where it rocks a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8. Unlike some of the latest S models that have a diesel engine in Europe, the flagship from Ingolstadt is fueled by gasoline everywhere on the planet.

Motor1.com long-time friend Auditography was one of the first to shoot the S8 and he traveled to Barcelona to immortalize the fullsize luxury sedan that just so happens to have supercar-like acceleration. Audi may say the 0-62 mph (0-100 km/h) run takes 3.8 seconds, but in reality, the task is accomplished in 3.57 seconds, according to a Vbox that was installed in this understated Navarra Blue Metallic example. Not too shabby for a car that weighs 2,230 kilograms (4,916 pounds) without the driver, right?

Gallery: 2020 Audi S8 shot by Auditography

14 Photos

Since we mentioned the S8 is unlike some of the other recent Audi Sport products, it’s worth pointing out it has real quad exhausts as opposed to other S-badged cars launched by the Four Rings this year with those ghastly fake tips. Much like it’s the case with the exterior, there are subtle hints on the inside to let you know you’re dealing with something more exciting than a regular A8.

Having this well-rounded package comes at a price as the S8 kicks off from $129,500 in the United States where only the long-wheelbase model is available. Go crazy with the configurator and you can add nearly $50,000 worth of options, including goodies like a night vision system, a full leather package, and a 23-speaker Bang & Olufsen sound system.

The new S8 probably won’t remain the hottest version as rumor has it an electrified version is coming with more power to serve as a direct successor to the old S8 Plus.