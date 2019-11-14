This year’s SEMA show was full of hot Toyota Supras with no less than five concepts displayed in Las Vegas. These included the Supra HyperBoost Edition, Supra Performance Line, Supra Heritage Edition, Supra Wasabi, and Supra 3000GT, all of which featured different exterior, interior, and performance modifications. But none of these concepts was as wild as this virtual study. Meet the craziest new Supra we’ve seen so far, made by Ambielec Design.

Of course, it’s not a real car but a rendering, but that doesn’t mean it’s not something special. Its creator was inspired by the Need For Speed: Heat that was released earlier this month and, of course, by the 2019 SEMA show. His work includes a full widebody kit for the Japanese sports coupe, custom headlights and taillights, and new gold multispoke aftermarket wheels. Our favorite touch are the gills integrated into the rear bumper, right behind the wheels.

“The body kit on this render is custom, albeit I tried to keep it really simple,” Ambielec Design says in this post. “Just some flares and spike-y things on the side, plus a vented hood and Ferrari F40-style rear window cutouts. My favorite part are the headlight covers as I don’t like too much how they look stock.”

The new Supra proves to be a good platform for tuning and rendering projects, as Ambielec Design points out, despite its slightly complicated shapes. We’ve seen a fair share of new Supra aftermarket projects, including one that boosts the car’s 3.0-liter straight-six engine to 770 horsepower at the crank and one that puts a massive fixed wing at the back. If you prefer the stock looks and performance, bear in mind that at least two companies can modify your car to feature a manual gearbox.