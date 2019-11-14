Updated plans for the debut "will be announced later."
Last month, Toyota promised “multiple” performance variants of the new Yaris are in the cards and even a hardcore WRC “homologation special” is possible. This got us excited about the future of the hatchback and a teaser from early November confirmed the first new Yaris hot hatch to come will arrive very soon. The automaker’s initial plan was to reveal the Yaris GR-4 during the Rally Australia (14-17 November) but it has just announced it has postponed the global debut of the car due to the catastrophic fires in the country.
"The Toyota team is devastated to see this disaster in our communities and want to ensure we lend a hand to support those who are affected at this time, which is why we and our parent company in Japan are pleased to provide a quarter of a million dollars to the Australian Salvation Army," Toyota Australia President Matthew Callachor comments. "We have the highest admiration and respect for the Salvation Army and the many other organizations and individuals who are rallying to support everyone in need."
So far, the fires have destroyed more than 2.5 million acres of farmland and bush around Coffs Harbour, NSW. The natural disaster has forced the organizers of the Rally Australia to cancel the event and Toyota says it will announce its plans for the reveal of the Yaris GR-4 at a later date. The Japanese manufacturer encourages people to support the many aid organizations on the ground, financially, morally, and physically, in their fight with the devastating disaster. To learn more and donate, visit this link.
As for the Yaris GR-4, we expect to hear news about its upcoming debut very soon so watch this space for more information. We hope to see the new hot hatch before the year’s end but nothing has been confirmed so far.
