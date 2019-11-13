If you had the opportunity to drive an unrestricted section of the German Autobahn, what car would you drive? A Ferrari? Lamborghini? How about the Aston Martin DBS Superleggera? It’s easy to forget Aston in a sea of Italian metal, but the specs don’t lie, the DBS is no joke.

Under the long, sloping hood is a twin-turbocharged 5.2-liter V12 engine. It produces a monstrous 715 horsepower (533 kilowatts) and 664 pound-feet (900 Newton-meters) of torque that’s available between 1,800 and 5,000 rpm. A ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox channels power to the rear wheels, where a mechanical limited-slip differential and torque vectoring help manage putting it to the pavement.

Aston claims the car can hit 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds. It can rocket past 100 mph (160 kph) in 6.4 seconds, on its way to an electronically governed 211 mph (340 kph). The video confirms the Aston is fast.

The DBS appears to hit 100 kph in about four seconds and 200 kph in about eight. The car continues to accelerate, and, in about 26 seconds, the driver lets off the gas as the car reaches 198 mph (320 kph). That’s better than that first run that still reached an astounding 192 mph (310 kph).

The Aston Martin DBS Superleggera debuted in June as a 2019 model, replacing the Vanquish S. As you’d expect from Aston, it comes with all the luxury bells and whistles such as leather upholstery, 360-degree camera with park assist, satellite navigation, Bluetooth audio, and more.

It’s easy to overlook Aston when Ferrari, Lamborghini, and countless other supercar makers are fighting for superiority. But Aston’s forte is blending speed, performance, and luxury into a gorgeous package, and the DBS Superleggera is proof that beauty has a price – and it starts at $300,000.