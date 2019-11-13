Hyundai’s Santa Cruz pickup truck is coming to America, and it will also be built in America. The South Korean Automaker announced today that Santa Cruz production will begin in 2021 at the company’s Montgomery, Alabama assembly plant.

“Bringing the Santa Cruz to HMMA demonstrates that Hyundai Motor Company is confident our more than 3,000 Team Members are ready to build a quality crossover for the U.S. market,” said Byungjin Jin, president and CEO of Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama.

We officially have a production timeframe and location for the much-anticipated truck – a machine that Hyundai is keen to call a compact utility vehicle – but we still don’t know what it will look like. The world was shown the Santa Cruz concept way back in 2015 at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, but since then we’ve had nary a teaser to go on. Our exclusive rendering at the top of this article builds on the concept’s shape, but a report from earlier in 2019 suggests the production model could look significantly different.

As for other details, a recent report stated the small pickup would not be a unibody design, but instead take a Hyundai Truck To Be Serious Truck On A Ladder-Frame Chassis similar to what you’d find on a full-size pickup from Detroit. That means a four-wheel-drive version is almost a certainty, and the Santa Cruz could be offered in various cab formats. Of course, much of this is merely rumor at this point, but the talk does emanate from Hyundai officials.

With production slated to begin in 2021, we should expect to see Santa Cruz prototypes on the road pretty soon. With the return of the Ford Ranger and the 2019 Jeep Gladiator expanding the midsize truck segment in America, there’s certainly some competition awaiting Hyundai’s new offering.