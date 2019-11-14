The name’s Mach E. Mustang Mach E.
Ford’s upcoming battery-electric crossover SUV won’t just feature Mustang-inspired styling, it’ll also wear the famed sports car’s name. Officially christened Mustang Mach-E, the Blue Oval’s latest EV is due to show its face this Sunday, November 17th.
Ford will live-stream the reveal of the new model with the assistance of actor Idris Elba, who's set to join the Mach-E on stage. If prospective buyers like what Ford shows, they can then head over to Ford.com at the end of the reveal (which is slated to come to a close at 9:30 PM EST) and reserve a Mustang Mach-E by submitting a $500 refundable deposit.
Those who get online early will also have the chance to claim one of the limited-run First Edition models. We’re not sure what separates the Mustang Mach-E First Edition from its standard counterpart, but Ford promises to share this information during the debut on Sunday.
While Ford’s been open about its upcoming electric vehicle sporting Mustang-inspired styling, the brand kept mum on the model's name. Given the Mustang’s history as a two-door coupe and convertible, the pony car’s most loyal fans will surely balk at the Blue Oval’s decision to add a crossover SUV to the Mustang model line.
Whether the Mustang Mach-E marks a forthcoming expansion of the Mustang name to alternate vehicle body styles remains to be seen. Nevertheless, it’s all-but-certain the two-door Mustang will adopt some sort of alternative powertrain, as a gasoline-electric hybrid model is due to arrive in the early part of the upcoming decade.
IT’S OFFICIAL: MUSTANG MACH-E IS THE NEWEST MEMBER OF THE MUSTANG FAMILY; RESERVE ONLINE STARTING SUNDAY, NOV. 17
DEARBORN, Mich., Nov. 14, 2019 – Ford’s all-new, all-electric SUV will don the iconic pony badge and the name Mustang Mach-E when reservations for the vehicle open after it is revealed this Sunday.
The all-electric Mustang Mach-E will make its debut Nov. 17 at an event in Los Angeles that will be streamed on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Autohome (China). Special guest, actor Idris Elba, will help introduce the latest addition to the Mustang family. Immediately following the broadcast – which ends at approximately 6:30 p.m. PST (9:30 p.m. EST) – reservations will open for the Mustang Mach-E at Ford.com.
Customers can reserve their spot in line for the Mustang Mach-E by making a $500 refundable reservation deposit.1 Timing will be critical, especially for a limited First Edition, details of which will be announced as part of the Nov. 17 event.
Customers in the U.S. and Europe who wish to reserve a vehicle can select their desired specification of the Mustang Mach-E, create a Ford account, select their preferred Ford dealer, and enter their credit/debit card details and address.
Customers who reserve a vehicle will be able to finalize their configuration next year when the ordering window opens.
Reservation timing for China will be announced at a later date.