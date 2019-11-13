After naming models after Italian cities like Maranello, Modena, and Portofino, the Ferrari Roma arrives as a two-seat, coupe wearing the moniker of the nation's capital. The company says the vehicle's swoopy, minimalist design pays homage to the vibrant life of that city in the 1950s and '60s. Looking closely, the smooth shape also seems to take cues from that era's models like the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso and 250 GT 2+2 (check them out below).

Gallery: Ferrari Roma

6 Photos

The Roma uses a version of Ferrari's 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 that makes 612 horsepower (456 kilowatts or 620 metric horsepower) and 561 pound-feet (760 Newton-meters) in this application. Peak power arrives at 7,500 rpm. The engine runs through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Ferrari's specs say that the Roma reaches 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) in 3.4 seconds and hits 124 mph (200 kph) in 9.3 seconds. The top speed is greater than 199 mph (320 kph).

While the Roma's design has retro inspirations, particularly a visual similarity to the Daytona, Ferrari's designers keep it modern with features like LED adaptive headlights with an illuminated strip running through them, and the doors have flush-mounted handles. The rear wears expansive glass that would appear to bring lots of light into the cabin while also providing a good view outwards.

Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso Ferrari 250 GT 2+2 Series II

On the inside, Ferrari's designers use a high center console that separates the passenger and driver. The driver looks a large, digital instrument cluster, and there's a portrait-layout infotainment screen next to it. The passenger even has a separate screen to watch in front of them.