The demise of the Rolls-Royce Ghost is no surprise. Not only have our eagled-eye spy photographers captured disguised versions of the next-gen Ghost, but the Ghost has also been around for a decade. It first debuted at the 2009 Frankfurt Motor Show. A long-wheelbase version followed in 2011 with an updated Ghost Series II debuting in Geneva in 2014. So, it's time for a new model; however, Rolls-Royce isn't letting the current Ghost disappear quietly into the night.

To commemorate the Ghost's last decade, Rolls is introducing the Ghost Black Badge edition, which was on display this past weekend at the 2019 NEC Classic Motor Show. Rolls-Royce finished the exterior in Dark Emerald and Black diamond with a Seashell and black interior. Even the iconic Spirit of Ecstasy got redone in dark chrome.

Like other Black Badge edition models, the Ghost will deliver more power and torque than the standard Ghost, though Rolls didn't cite specific numbers. The same twin-turbocharged 6.75-liter V12 resides under the hood. The Ghost Black Badge will also feature a tuned drivetrain and chassis. It's a fitting goodbye for the iconic luxury car.

When the new, next-generation Ghost arrives, it'll ride on the same platform as the new Phantom and Cullinan – Rolls' Architecture of Luxury. However, while it' will receive a new platform, the stylistic differences compared to the current model may be challenging to spot. The Ghost test mules we've spotted appear to retain the current model's exterior appearance, especially at the front. However, the roofline is sleeker along with the headlights that flank the brand's large, flat grille.

Gallery: Rolls-Royce Ghost Spy Photos

13 Photos

The same 6.-75-liter engine should power the new Ghost, too. There are rumors of an electric version, though it's unlikely to arrive at the launch of the new generation. The current Ghost is a benchmark in bespoke luxury, but the platform is old. Technology has changed a lot in the last decade, and the next-generation will give Rolls the perfect platform for introducing new safety features and driver-assistive technologies.