Over the last several years, Mercedes has made a considerable effort in allowing its AMG performance brand to proliferate throughout its lineup. The German automaker offers a host of performance options for those who can afford the iconic three-pointed star. That means it's easier than ever to get behind the wheel of an AMG model, and the A45 is just one potent example.

The video above, another from AutoTopNL, shows a Mercedes-AMG A45 S hitting the famous German Autobahn for a handful of top speed runs – up to 168 miles per hour (270 kilometers per hour) when the car's equipped with the AMG Driver's Package. The car has no trouble achieving that speed when the road is clear.

The final run takes the AMG A45 S from zero to its top speed, blasting past 62 mph (100 kph) in about four seconds, which jives with Mercedes' claimed 0-60 time. The car rockets past 124 mph (200 kph) in about 14 seconds. However, it takes the Mercedes another 14 seconds to reach its top speed – 168 mph.

No, it's not supercar quick, but it doesn't have supercar power, either. Powering the A45 is Mercedes' newly developed turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine. In the S variant, it makes 416 horsepower (310 kilowatts) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. Mercedes claims it's the most powerful production four-cylinder ever. Power routes through the eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox and the 4Matic+ all-wheel-drive system to the wheels.

The A45's top speed is electronically limited, which means there could be room to run above 168 mph, which is quite impressive for the turbocharged, four-cylinder car. The AMG line continues to deliver respectable performance in a variety of vehicles. It'ss a departure from the powerful V8 and V12 engines that but the brand on the map, but the auto industry has changed, giving us a 400-plus-horsepower Mercedes that's not astronomically priced.