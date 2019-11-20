Suspension tweaks should give this pair sharper handling, and they have more luxurious interiors.
Debuting at the same time as snow in much of the United States, Subaru introduces the icy Series.White editions of the WRX and STI. Each model is available in a limited run of 500 units, and all of them come in the exclusive shade Ceramic White. The unveiling is at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and deliveries start in early 2020.
Gallery: 2020 Subaru Series.White WRX And STI
As contrast to the special color, the Series.White editions ride on wheels with a matte- bronze finish. The pieces measure 18 inches on the WRX and 19 inches on the STI. Black trim for the mirror caps and badges also make the white body pop.
The WRX Series.White starts at $34,895, including the $900 destination fee. It uses the Premium trim with a six-speed manual gearbox as a starting point. The Performance Package also comes standard on this edition, which outfits the cars with Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, eight-way power driver’s seat, moonroof delete, and red Brembo brakes with four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers. As a new feature, there are Bilstein dampers at the front and back. Other standard features include LED headlights with steering response and LED foglights.
The STI Series.White goes for $43,595. As a minor styling tweak, there is a revised mesh grille with cherry blossom red accents. The model boasts heavy-duty steering rack mounts for increased rigidity, and it also has Bilstein dampers. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around the bronze wheels. Instead of a spare tire, there's a repair kit in the back to save weight.
STI Series.White's cabin comes with an eight-way power driver’s seat from Recaro. The chairs have a mix of Ultrasuede upholstery and Carbon Black leather bolsters. The faux suede material also covers the steering wheel.
Limited production run of 500 WRX and 500 WRX STI
Exclusive Ceramic White exterior paint
Matte bronze wheels: 18-inch (WRX), 19-inch forged BBS® (WRX STI) Michelin® Pilot Sport Cup 2® tires (WRX STI)
High-performance Bilstein® sport-tuned suspension
Brembo® brakes with red (WRX) or silver calipers (WRX STI)
Nov 20, 2019, Subaru of America today revealed the limited-edition 2020 WRX and WRX STI Series.White at the 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show. The Series.White, available exclusively in Ceramic White exterior paint with matte bronze wheels, is limited in production to 500 WRX and 500 WRX STI vehicles. Both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers early next year.
The WRX Series.White, the highest-performance WRX ever sold in the U.S. market, is based on the 268-horsepower WRX Premium with 6-speed manual transmission and includes the Performance Package with Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, 8-way power driver’s seat, moonroof delete and Brembo braking system with red calipers (4-piston front, 2-piston rear). New for WRX, a high- performance Bilstein sport-tuned suspension featuring Bilstein dampers for the front inverted struts and rear double wishbones is standard on the Series.White. Additional standard equipment includes
LED Steering Responsive Headlights, LED fog lights, Keyless Access with Push-Button Start, Crystal Black Silica foldable exterior mirrors and side badging and new matte black rear badging. The WRX Series.White is priced at $33,995, not including a $900 Destination and Delivery charge.
The limited-production WRX STI Series.White carries over the 310-horsepower 2.5-liter turbocharged BOXER engine, Multi-Mode Driver Controlled Center Differential (DCCD) Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring, but ups the ante with new Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires that, in conjunction with a Bilstein STI sport-tuned suspension, provide higher levels of grip and performance. To improve steering response and feel, the WRX STI Series.White receives heavy- duty steering rack mounts that provide increased rigidity between the steering rack and vehicle body. Monoblock Brembo brake calipers (6-piston front, 2-piston rear), in silver finish with black STI logo, once again deliver high-performance stopping power. In place of a temporary spare tire, the WRX STI Series.White receives a tire repair kit to reduce weight. Inside, the special-edition STI features black Ultrasuede with Carbon Black leather bolster and Ultrasuede steering wheel with red stitching. Highlighting the exterior are 19-inch matte bronze BBS forged alloy wheels, Crystal Black Silica foldable exterior mirrors and side badging, new matte black rear badging and a restyled mesh grille with STI badge and cherry blossom red accent. The limited edition also includes Recaro seats with 8-way power driver’s seat. The WRX STI Series.White is priced at $42,695, not including a $900 Destination and Delivery charge.