Debuting at the same time as snow in much of the United States, Subaru introduces the icy Series.White editions of the WRX and STI. Each model is available in a limited run of 500 units, and all of them come in the exclusive shade Ceramic White. The unveiling is at the Los Angeles Auto Show, and deliveries start in early 2020.

Gallery: 2020 Subaru Series.White WRX And STI

15 Photos

As contrast to the special color, the Series.White editions ride on wheels with a matte- bronze finish. The pieces measure 18 inches on the WRX and 19 inches on the STI. Black trim for the mirror caps and badges also make the white body pop.

The WRX Series.White starts at $34,895, including the $900 destination fee. It uses the Premium trim with a six-speed manual gearbox as a starting point. The Performance Package also comes standard on this edition, which outfits the cars with Ultrasuede-trimmed Recaro seats, eight-way power driver’s seat, moonroof delete, and red Brembo brakes with four-piston front and two-piston rear calipers. As a new feature, there are Bilstein dampers at the front and back. Other standard features include LED headlights with steering response and LED foglights.

The STI Series.White goes for $43,595. As a minor styling tweak, there is a revised mesh grille with cherry blossom red accents. The model boasts heavy-duty steering rack mounts for increased rigidity, and it also has Bilstein dampers. Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires wrap around the bronze wheels. Instead of a spare tire, there's a repair kit in the back to save weight.

STI Series.White's cabin comes with an eight-way power driver’s seat from Recaro. The chairs have a mix of Ultrasuede upholstery and Carbon Black leather bolsters. The faux suede material also covers the steering wheel.