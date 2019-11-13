Set to be released in April next year, the 25th installment of the James Bond movie will feature yet another hot new model. The new Land Rover Defender is joining the already announced Aston Martin DBS Superleggera, DB5, Valhalla, and V8 Vantage from the second series of the model, as well as several other vehicles.

To announce the Defender is joining No Time To Die, Land Rover has released a short teaser video, taking us behind the scenes with the movie’s stunt team. The footage allows us to see the brand’s “most capable vehicle ever” perform in extreme off-road conditions as a Defender 110 model.

Gallery: 2020 Land Rover Defender in James Bond movie

5 Photos

“Designing and coordinating the action sequences for the Bond franchise requires a non-compromising mindset,” Lee Morrison, James Bond stunt coordinator, comments. “We needed an unstoppable vehicle to help us battle against the elements, steep descents, and river crossings so we chose the new Defender. I'm beyond impressed that the Defender is not only back but much, much better!”

The Defenders you’ll see in the movie are no standard cars. The automaker’s design team worked in close cooperation with the people from the Special Effects and Action Vehicles division of James Bond to create unique models, based on the Defender X model in Santorini Black. They feature darkened skid pans, 20-inch black wheels, and special off-road tires. These cars were among the first to be built at Land Rover’s new plant in Nitra, Slovakia.

“No Time To Die is a brilliant way to showcase the New Defender’s capabilities in the latest jaw-dropping James Bond car chase. It’s been hugely exciting to continue our relationship with EON Productions and work with their teams to deliver a spectacular,” Richard Agnew, global communications director at Land Rover, adds.

The cooperation between Land Rover and EON Production dates back to 1983, when a Range Rover Convertible was featured in the Octopussy movie. The latest installment of the popular motion picture title will also star a Range Rover Sport SVR, a Series III Land Rover, and a Range Rover Classic.