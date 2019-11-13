The interior comes standard with navigation, and there's special trim around the cabin.
The 2020 Fiat 500X Sport joins the model's lineup at this year's Los Angeles Auto Show. The meaner-looking model offers a revised bodykit, new Rovente Red exterior color, and tweaked interior amenities. Prices for the Sport start $26,895, versus $24,590 for the base model in the lineup. Deliveries begin in the first quarter of 2020.
The 500X Sport comes exclusively with the 1.3-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine with 177 horsepower (132 kilowatts) and 210 pound-feet (285 Newton-meters) of torque. A nine-speed automatic is the only gearbox choice. It comes standard with the model's all-wheel-drive system with automatic rear-axle disconnect for improving efficiency when the power doesn't need to go to the back wheels.
The Sport wears a more aggressive front fascia with a prominent lower inlet and body-color surround. There are also matching side strips, a tweaked rear bumper, and two chrome exhaust tips. Dark trim for the mirror caps, door handles, and license plate trim add color contrast. LED headlights and foglights are standard. This 500X rides on 18-inch wheels but there are optional 19-inch pieces with Michelin CrossClimate all-season tires.
In addition to Rovente Red, customers can order White, Black, Moda Grey, and Italia Blue. Customers can also add a black roof for a two-tone appearance with most of the shades.
The cabin features sport seats and a techno-leather-wrapped steering wheel with Alcantara sections. A seven-inch infotainment display features navigation and support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There's dark fabric over the headliner and pillars.
Buyers can load the car with optional safety tech. The features include adaptive cruise control, front park assist, blind-spot monitoring, and rear cross-path detection.
November 13, 2019,
Auburn Hills, Mich.
- FIAT announced today that the new 2020 Fiat 500X Sport
model will make its North American debut at this month’s 2019 AutoMobility LA.
The new 500X Sport builds on its classic Italian design with a youthful, sporty appearance that offers
even more customized features on top of an advanced, fuel-efficient turbocharged engine.
“Our Italian-designed, fun-to-drive Fiat 500X is the only vehicle in its class to feature standard all-
wheel drive and achieve 30 miles per gallon,” said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Passenger Car Brands –
Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – North America. “With standard turbo power, the Fiat 500X Sport is a
fresh, new alternative in one of the fastest growing segments in the industry.”
Exterior
Highlighted with the introduction of an all-new exterior paint color “Rovente Red,” the Fiat 500X Sport
offers a host of new stylish exterior features, including new front and rear fascia designs and body-
color painted side-moldings along with a “Sport” badge displayed on the front fender. Available LED
lighting systems provide enhanced visibility in all driving conditions. Full LED headlights are coupled
with LED fog lamps, creating a signature, sporty look. Dark-finish exterior accents on mirror caps,
door handles and the rear license plate brow further define its appearance. New 18-inch aluminum
wheels come standard and, for the first time on any 500X model, an all-new 19-inch premium
aluminum wheel with Michelin CrossClimate all-season tires is available. Chrome dual-exhaust tips
complete its unmistakable road presence.
The Fiat 500X offers the most exterior paint colors in its class. In addition to the exclusive all-new
“Rovente Red” color, other paint options for the 500X Sport include White, Black, Moda Grey and
Italia Blue. A new black roof option may also be combined for an attractive, custom exterior.
Interior
The same sporty and adventurous style displayed on the exterior is also found in the interior. This is
highlighted with a dark-finished headliner and pillars along with new interior door and console bezel
surface finishes. A new techno-leather steering wheel features handcrafted red stitching and
Alcantara inserts with paddle shifters that provide optimal gear selection, resulting in a spirited
driving experience.
Furthermore, a new Alcantara-covered cluster brow and new cluster graphics and instrument-panel
bezel finish create a functional, clean appearance for drivers and passengers alike. In addition,
aluminum pedal covers and new Sport floor mats come standard.
The interior is complete with new exclusive Sport seats in black fabric and vinyl inserts that feature a
stitched grey “500” logo.
Fuel-efficient Turbocharged Engine
Designed and manufactured in Italy, the 2020 Fiat 500X Sport features an advanced standard-
equipped 1.3-liter turbocharged engine with the latest iteration of the FCA exclusive MultiAir (called
MultiAir III) valve-actuation technology, engine stop-start (ESS) technology and an impressive 210 lb.-
ft. of torque. Also standard are a nine-speed automatic transmission and a standard all-wheel-drive
system with an automatic disconnecting rear axle that contributes to improved fuel economy of up to
three miles per gallon compared to the previous engine.
With fuel economy of up to 30 mpg highway, the Fiat 500X is the only vehicle in its class to have 30
mpg highway and standard all-wheel drive.
More than 70 Safety and Technology Features
The Fiat 500X Sport offers more than 70 available safety and security features, including available
Adaptive Cruise Control and Front Park Assist for added passenger convenience and protection.
Adaptive Cruise Control may be activated for automatic reduction of the set speed when the vehicle
is approaching a vehicle in the same lane, or when another vehicle moves into the same lane.
Adaptive Cruise Control returns to the set speed when the vehicle in front accelerates or moves to
another lane. At a distance set by the driver, the feature also keeps the car back from the vehicle
ahead. With Front Park Assist, at low speeds ultrasonic sensors in the bumper detect stationary
objects.
The Fiat 500X Sport is supplemented with both active and passive safety and security features,
including Blind-spot Monitoring, Rear Cross Path detection, ParkView rear backup camera with
dynamic grid lines, ESC with electronic roll mitigation and seven standard air bags. Standard rear
parking sensors and available front parking sensors, plus an electric parking brake system, round out
the well-equipped small crossover.
And to make any journey more pleasing, the 500X Sport features the latest generation Uconnect 4
with 7-inch touchscreen display infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity,
which come standard along with available satellite navigation, SiriusXM Radio, Beats premium audio
system and automatic climate control.
The 2020 500X Sport model is available for $26,895 U.S. MSRP, excluding destination.
The Fiat 500X Sport will be available in the first quarter of 2020 in FIAT studios and select Chrysler,
Dodge, Jeep®, Ram and FIAT stores. Visit
FIATusa.com
to find a FIAT dealer near you.
2020 Fiat 500X Lineup
In addition to the new Fiat 500X Sport, the
2020 Fiat 500X
lineup includes Pop, Trekking and Trekking
Plus models.
Fiat 500X Pop
Starting at $24,590, the Fiat 500X Pop features the fuel-efficient 1.3-liter turbocharged engine, all-
wheel-drive capability and the Dynamic Selector System that offers three customized drive modes
(Auto, Sport, Traction+) for optimal performance.
Classic Italian style is complemented with 17-inch
silver aluminum wheels, projector headlamps and new LED daytime running lamps and taillamps,
plus power and heated mirrors with turn signals. Inside, a
leatherette steering wheel and gear-shift
knob add a premium appearance.
The 2020 Fiat 500X Pop receives the latest Uconnect system along with Apple CarPlay and Android
Auto connectivity. Additional standard safety and technology features include a security system,
speed control, remote start and ParkView rear backup camera.
Fiat 500X Trekking
Starting at $25,995, the Fiat 500X Trekking builds on the Pop model and adds a rugged front fascia
with black grille and metallic surround, as well as a rear fascia that includes a metallic appearance.
Deep tint sunscreen glass, metallic door handles and premium 17-inch silver aluminum wheels add to
its bold look while LED headlamps and cornering front fog lamps provide improved visibility.
Trekking interior features include front and rear premium quilted cloth seats, leatherette door-trim
inserts and a multi-position cargo shelf panel for storage convenience. A 3.5-inch color TFT cluster
screen provides easy navigation for vehicle information and settings.
Trekking customers also enjoy a free 12-month trial subscription to SiriusXM Radio.
Fiat 500X Trekking Plus
Starting at $29,495, Trekking Plus adds additional premium content and style, including 17-inch
matte black machined aluminum wheels, chromed daylight opening (DLO) molding and advanced
LED headlamps and LED fog lamps that provide optimal lighting capacity in any driving condition for
enhanced visibility and safety.
The refined interior includes premium eight-way, heated, leather power seats with four-way lumbar
support that provides enhanced comfort. A brushed-finished console and door-trim surface add to the
eye-pleasing aesthetics.
Additional technology includes ParkSense front and rear park assist sensors along with climate-
controlled dual-zone automatic temperature control and a standard automatic windshield deicer. An
electrochromic rearview mirror offers automatic dimming capability for daylight/twilight driving.
Trekking Plus models receive the latest generation Uconnect 4 infotainment system with 7-inch
touchscreen and navigation radio with outstanding sound from the eight-speaker audio system