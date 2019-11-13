Italian power wins.

Italy has some of the fastest production cars these days, regardless if we are talking about supercars or more mainstream products. There’s no better proof of this statement than the video at the top of this page. The 3:30-minute clip puts two Italian performance SUVs against each other on the drag strip to see which one is faster. And while the results may seem obvious at a glance, not everything has been decided before the race begins.

The two contenders here are among the most powerful models in their respective segments. On the left side is a red Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio with its 2.9-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, generating 503 horsepower (382 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque. On paper, it should be capable of reaching 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour) from a standstill in just 3.8 seconds.

Against it is a dark blue Lamborghini Urus with a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8. This version of Audi’s 4.0 V8 churns out 641 hp (478 kW) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of twist, giving the heavier of the two models an identical 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration time. Now that the numbers are put on the table, let’s see which car is faster in the quarter-mile drag race.

The first run, surprisingly, sees the Alfa take the win. There’s one pretty simple explanation for that though – the driver of the Urus didn’t have a great start and let its opponent take a small advantage at the beginning. During the second run, where both drivers kick the acceleration pedal right on time, the heavier but way more powerful Lambo shows the Stelvio QV who’s the master of the performance SUV segment.

Source: coches.net

Explore Reviews

