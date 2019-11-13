Porsche is just getting started with its 992 derivatives, and if it will be anything like the previous generation, we could be looking at more than 20 different versions throughout the life cycle. The 991 / 991.2 family was so large that the company decided to come out with a cool video explaining all of them and how they fit in the lineup, from the base Carrera all the way up to the mighty GT2 RS. Seen here courtesy of a spy video from Carspotter Jeroen is one of the most desirable nameplates in the vast 911 world – Turbo.

We’re not entirely sure whether Porsche was out testing the Turbo or Turbo S at the Nürburgring, but whatever it was, it sure looked insanely quick. The hotter of the two Turbo models is expected to complete the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h) in two and a half seconds despite weighing 100 pounds (45 kilograms) more than its predecessor.

Power for the Turbo S will jump from the previous model’s 580 hp to somewhere in the region of 641 hp, although that number is yet to be finalized. In addition, torque is expected to see an increase from 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) to a mighty 590 lb-ft (800 Nm). The sweet sound you’re hearing is provided by an updated twin-turbo 3.8-liter flat-six engine with larger turbochargers. It is also worth pointing out the car will be sold exclusively with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Although not immediately noticeable in this spy video, the new Turbo will be 0.8 inches (2 centimeters) wider at the back than the previous-generation model and at the same time 2.1 inches (5.3 cm) wider than the current Carrera. There will be an adjustable splitter up front and a rear wing bigger than what the old car had.

Porsche still has to run some tests ahead of a confirmed spring 2020 launch, which means we’ll likely be seeing more of these 992 Turbo prototypes being pushed to their limits. Bring them on.