The swoopy concept appears to lack door handles and mirrors.
The 2019 Los Angeles Auto Show is right around the corner, which means that between now and next week’s first press day, we are going to be bombarded by automakers with teasers about their new products. More than 65 debuts are planned, and at least one of them will be from Hyundai. We’re talking about the SUV teased here and described by the South Korean brand as being a “ground-breaking” concept.
Hyundai is being coy on details for the time being, but we did modify the teaser images in an attempt to reveal the vehicle’s exterior design. From the nearly square wheel arches and intricate front grille pattern to the absence of conventional door handles and side mirrors, you can easily tell this is something a bit more special.
The way the grille blends with the headlights makes us think of the recently introduced 2020 Grandeur facelift as well as the spectacular 2018 Le Fil Rouge concept, while the front bumper appears to boast air curtains to guide the airflow and improve aerodynamic efficiency. That fancy grille is more than just for show as it has active panels (air shutters) that remain closed when the vehicle is stationary and slide open as needed when the SUV is in motion to further boost fuel efficiency and aero.
Hyundai has also released a short clip of what its swanky new SUV concept, revealing a full-width rear light strip we’ve been seeing so much lately. We can also briefly check out the charging port as the vehicle boasts a plug-in hybrid powertrain, although technical specifications are still shrouded in mystery.
We’ll know what’s what next week when the “eco-focused” SUV concept tailored to city use according to Hyundai will debut in L.A. It’s the seventh showcar in a series of vehicles penned by the Hyundai Design Center to highlight the company’s evolution of the Sensuous Sportiness global design language.
Hyundai Provides Teaser of its Ground-breaking SUV Concept for 2019 AutoMobility LA
- SUV Concept is an Innovative, Eco-focused, Compact SUV Design with Emotional Function as an Urban Vision Crossover Concept
- SUV Concept will feature Plug-in Hybrid Electric propulsion
LOS ANGELES, Nov. 13, 2019 – Hyundai Motor today shared a teaser video and images of its innovative Plug-in Hybrid SUV Concept for 2019 AutoMobility LA. The concept is the seventh in a series of Hyundai Design Center concepts expressing increasing Emotional Value to Hyundai’s evolving Sensuous Sportiness global design language.
“We pursue innovative solutions in design and add emotional value to our product experience through sensuous sportiness design language,” said SangYup Lee, Senior Vice President and Head of Hyundai Global Design Center. The SUV concept is powered by a plug-in hybrid powertrain indicating its eco-lifestyle focus and its inherent balance with the environment in which it is driven.
Dynamic Spirit
Two derivative sub-themes of the dynamism fundamental design concept are Parametric Fantasy and Transcendent Connectivity. In these sub-themes, all parametric surfaces are connected from the body to either light or trim features. It features seamless connectivity free from distinct design boundaries. Ambient light reflects off these concave and convex lines creating an extreme sense of tension. Charisma is added with the evolution of a Hidden Signature Lamp derived from the Le Fil Rouge and Grandeur Face Lift. At higher speeds, the Parametric Air Shutter is an original developmental feature that actively adjusts both aerodynamics and design.
Parametric Air Shutter Grille Design
When stationary, the grille is closed and static. Once in motion, each individual cell of the grille design continues to move in a prescribed sequence, creating a truly dynamic forward demeanor. This dynamic character includes the functional effect of controlling airflow to the powertrain, optimizing aerodynamics and fuel efficiency.