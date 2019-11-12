You’d think the return of an iconic and beloved nameplate in an already crowded segment would have automakers worried. But that’s not the case as the Ford Bronco readies for its springtime debut. In a new report from Muscle Cars and Trucks, neither Fiat Chrysler Automobiles nor General Motors are sounding the alarm bells just yet about the Bronco’s return.

FCA’s Kim Mathers, head of Mopar performance and accessories, told the publication the company is focused on optimizing the Jeep Wrangler. She added that if Jeep is doing things right, then “it doesn’t matter what the others do.” GM is taking a similar route, saying it would evaluate what the Bronco means when it arrives. This comes after a report from August, again originally reported by Muscle Cars and Trucks, said the company killed a GMC-branded Bronco rival in late 2018.

Gallery: Ford Bronco Mule Spy Photos

13 Photos

Ford is billing the new Bronco as a tried-and-true, off-road monster with its body-on-frame construction. With little word from Ford about the SUV, rumors are running rampant. The SUV could come in two- and four-door configurations with retro styling used throughout, including the iconic rectangular grille and round headlights. Ford has filed new patents and trademarks that could hint at what the Bronco could offer, too, including several neat features that highlight the SUV’s off-road focus.

We won’t have to wait too much longer before Ford provides a full rundown of details about the Bronco. Ford is planning to unveil it next spring with the new model, possibly making its public debut at the Detroit Auto Show in early June. Then we’ll know if FCA and GM should be worried. While both seemed quite nonchalant about Ford’s new SUV, at least outwardly, internally, both companies could be reacting quite differently to the Bronco. And competition is good for consumers.